Errors cost Whitesboro a potential first trip to state as a great season ended in the regional finals.
The Whitesboro softball team fell to Emory Rains, losing 5-1 Wednesday and 2-1 Thursday. Game one was played at Texas A&M-Commerce, game two at Celina.
No. 4 Whitesboro (34-6-2) entered the series on a 24-game winning streak and was 27-0-2 since its previous defeat, but the Lady Cats couldn’t overcome seven errors in two games.
No. 7 Rains (33-7) returns to the state tournament after winning the championship two years ago.
Whitesboro coach Preslee Gallaway said she believes the teams were evenly-matched, but the Lady Cats gave Rains most of its runs.
“You can’t make that many errors on routine plays and expect to move on,” Gallaway said. “We were right there. We had a chance to do it. I think we’re just young, and I’m hoping this summer, they’ll go to work and get better. Next year, I hope we face them again.”
Rains scored seven runs between the two games, but only one was earned. Whitesboro committed three errors in game one and four in game two. Rains committed one error Wednesday and none Thursday, and Whitesboro’s runs were all earned.
Both teams lost to Grandview last year in the first three rounds, but Rains is accustomed to deep playoff runs. Rains has been to the state tournament three times, all since 2018. After losing in the Class 4A state semifinals in 2018, Rains won the 3A state titles in 2019 and 2021. Rains entered this series with the edge in late-round experience against Whitesboro players who had not gone this deep in the postseason.
Gallaway said Rains’ previous playoff experience showed.
“If you’re a team that goes deep every year, you’re used to it,” Gallaway said. “You’re used to the pressure. Some of these girls play year-round, so some of them are used to it, some of them aren’t. I think that kind of shows.”
With one senior, most of these Lady Cats will return next season with a wealth of experience from this playoff run. Among those will be freshman Avery Howerton, who pitched 57 innings out of Whitesboro’s 59 this postseason.
Howerton allowed one earned run in two games against Rains with six strikeouts and three walks. Her counterpart, Rains junior Cambree Oakes, allowed two earned runs with 19 strikeouts and 10 walks.
Gallaway said Howerton and Oakes are both tough pitchers to hit.
“I think Avery did a lot better (Thursday) than (Wednesday), which is great,” Gallaway said. “I’m super proud of Avery. She’s just a freshman, so I’m hoping she works this summer. I hope we see them next year, and we hit them better.”
Keely Hartless drove in Whitesboro’s run in game one with an RBI double in the fourth inning, scoring Addisen McBride. In game two, Tylar Olsen drew a walk with the bases loaded in the third, allowing Bradi Gallaway to score, making it 2-1 Rains. During the next at-bat, Rains denied Whitesboro the tying run with a close play at the plate on a wild pitch, ending the inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.