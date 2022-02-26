PRINCETON – A jump shot at the buzzer wouldn’t fall, ending Whitesboro’s season in heartbreaking fashion.
The Whitesboro boys’ basketball team fell 44-42 in an area round game Friday night at Princeton High School.
Leonard (26-6) kept itself in the game, allowing for late heroics from a senior.
Whitesboro (23-9) led most of the second half but couldn’t pull away, allowing the Tigers to score the game’s final two shots to win.
Whitesboro coach Toby Sluder said both teams fought hard.
“(Leonard senior Justin Campbell) made a big shot when we doubled off on (Leonard sophomore Brett Nix),” Sluder said. “He made a hell of a shot. Sank it in a loose ball situation, but it just happens. It is what it is. Life goes on. Great job by Coach (Luke) McCarley and his staff over there.”
With 33.1 seconds to play, Campbell nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game at 42. The Tigers had tied the game earlier in the fourth quarter but hadn’t led since the third, a brief 25-23 lead Whitesboro quickly erased.
Following a timeout, the Bearcats looked for a response, but Campbell stole the ball and sprinted down the court. He laid it in with 4.2 seconds remaining to put Leonard in front. After inbounding the ball a couple of times and moving up the court, Whitesboro ended up with an inbounds play with 1.39 seconds to go.
The Tigers played impressive defense to deny anything easy. The Bearcats got a jumper from just inside the 3-point line, but it was well-defended and bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded.
Sluder said the final shot wasn’t a bad one, but it wasn’t necessarily the one the Bearcats wanted because of Leonard’s defense.
“We got a good look at it, a decent look at it,” Sluder said. “Can’t fault that. Didn’t turn the ball over much, so it’s not like we played sloppy or anything, just gotta make a few more shots here or there. Officials let both teams play, physical game. Sometimes you win them, sometimes you don’t.”
Whitesboro junior Mac Harper led the Bearcats with 12 points, followed by senior Jake Hermes with 10. For Leonard, Nix scored a game-high 25 points. Campbell followed with 7, all in the fourth quarter.
Whitesboro says goodbye five seniors. Sluder said they did a great job, and he hates to see them go.
“Torran (Naglestad) played in the regional tournament as a sophomore,” Sluder said. “Jake (Hermes) played, and Mac (Harper) played a little bit. They’re just great, quality kids that give you everything they got and (are) coachable and they show up all the time, and you can’t ask for anything more.”
Whitesboro ends the season as area finalists after finishing second in district. The Bearcats won two tournaments during a 14-game winning streak in December and January.
Sluder said his players worked hard and were coachable, and to him, that is more important than winning games.
“I told them, ‘This is life,’” Sluder said. “This is still a game. Do we want to still be going? Yes, but if we learned something from it and become better people from it, we’ve done our job.”
