The battle of Lady Cats got out of hand quickly Friday night with the hosts proving their dominance early.
The Whitesboro girls’ basketball team defeated Callisburg 70-12 in district play behind a deluge of three-pointers.
Whitesboro (13-4 overall, 3-0 District 10-3A) entertained the home fans with new season highs in points scored and points allowed. The Lady Cats had previously scored 63 against Tom Bean and held Aubrey to 18 in two of their first three games of the year.
Callisburg (4-11, 0-3) won its last two non-district games but has yet to find its footing in league play.
Whitesboro coach Nick Hiebert said his players played for each other.
“(I) felt like they moved the ball really well,” Hiebert said. “I felt like their energy was really good for about the last three quarters. We’ve been talking all week about what we can control, and I felt like defensively in both halves, they did their job.”
Whitesboro hit 10 three-pointers. Six of the Lady Cats’ first seven field goals came from beyond the arc. Olivia Hildebrand connected on five. A’Niyah Shaw and Allison Muntz had two apiece, and Libby Langford had one.
Hildebrand finished with 26 points, followed by Langford with 14. Shaw scored 11, and Muntz had 10. For Callisburg, Abby Pollard and Laura Hernandez each scored 5.
Hiebert said the three-pointer was part of Whitesboro’s game plan.
“We knew that they were probably going to come out in zone at some point,” Hiebert said. “They like to mix in zone and man. They stuck with zone I think a little bit more today. Our game plan’s always ball movement and hitting the open shots. Hit the hot hands, find the open girls who were going to knock those down. Felt like we did a really good job with that.”
Whitesboro wasted no time taking control, racing out to an 11-0 lead and forcing a Callisburg timeout 2:18 into the game. Whitesboro didn’t score the rest of the quarter but nevertheless led 11-2 at the end of the first.
Whitesboro opened the second with three-straight three-pointers and ultimately scored the quarter’s first 16 points before Hernandez hit Callisburg’s lone three-pointer of the night. It proved to be Callisburg’s only points of the quarter as Whitesboro led 31-5 at halftime.
Hiebert said Whitesboro tried to focus on ball pressure defensively.
“When we have our guards pick up in that full court (press), we want to speed it up,” Hiebert said. “Then, we want to speed them up into some difficult passing on the other end. We’re lengthy. We’ve got active hands, got a lot of deflections. I feel like that energizes them to do more in that area.”
Both teams will return to non-district play the rest of December before resuming league action in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.