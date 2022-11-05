ROUND ROCK – The Whitesboro girls’ cross country team won the Class 3A state championship Saturday morning at Old Settler’s Park.
The Lady Cats finished with 90 points, 18 better than second place Poth.
Rory Hake, a junior, led the way by finishing eighth with a time of 12:21.20. Audrey Beam finished 21st at 12:41.40, Zalenka Brannan finished 29th at 12:48.20, Haley Phelps came 32nd at 12:50.50, and Reagan Downs placed 70th with a 13:30.50 to round out the scoring. Madison Luton, 90th, and Karley Randall, 119th, also ran.
This is the second-straight year a Whitesboro team has won a state championship. The boys’ team won it all last season, while the girls finished fifth. The boys didn’t make it back to state this year, but the girls picked up where they left off.
Callisburg junior Tehya Lang participated individually, finishing 77th.
Pilot Point junior Addison Hite won the individual state title.
On the boys’ side, Valley View finished 13th, Callisburg 15th.
Whitesboro senior Deacon Carey, who was on last year’s state championship team, ran solo this year and finished 28th. Eduardo Ramirez led Callisburg by placing 70th, and Jordan Davis paced Valley View by coming in 85th.
Other Valley View runners were Zane Reynolds, Devon Duffy, Michael Schniederjan, Giovanni Nava, Logan Sandmann and Kaden Jenkins
Other Callisburg runners were Cody Cameron, Patrick Burt, Zackary Rigsby, Colton Lang and Parker Rhoades.
Lytle won the boys’ state championship, and Holliday freshman Noah Strohman took first individually.
