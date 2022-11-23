Whitesboro has dominated its first two playoff opponents this season, but the Bearcats’ next opponent may be seeking revenge.
The Whitesboro football team will face district foe Paradise in the regional semifinals Friday at 2 p.m. at Prosper ISD Children’s Health Stadium.
Whitesboro (10-1) defeated Paradise 18-7 at Bearcat Stadium Oct. 28.
Paradise (10-2) had never reached the third round prior to this season, but the Panthers will look to match what Whitesboro accomplished last season by reaching the regional final despite a third-place district finish.
Whitesboro coach Cody Fagan said the Bearcats are confident, but not necessarily because of a previous result.
“I think it’s just confidence in our preparation,” Fagan said. “Our kids understand that was a month ago. We’ve played a lot of football, they’ve played a lot of football since then. We’ve got to be able to just stay confident in what we do, prepare ourselves to go out and have a great game and earn the right to be confident Friday by our preparation this week.”
The first time these teams played was on a cold, rainy night. The Bearcats prevailed in a defensive struggle in which all scoring happened in the second quarter.
Fagan said in that game, the weather prevented both teams from playing how they wanted.
“We ran the ball 55 times last time,” Fagan said. “That’s not our M.O., necessarily. We know we can do it if we have to, but on a normal night, we’re more of a 50/50 balanced run-pass type team. So, it changes some of the things. You’ve got to take that into consideration, but then, the oldest coaches’ saying out there is, ‘It’s hard to beat a good team twice.’ You can bet Paradise is going to show up with a good plan and give us everything they’ve got. We’re going to have to show up ready to go.”
Fagan said Paradise was without its top two running backs in that game, and those players are back. On a dry field, he expects more points this time.
This third-round matchup is a showcase of District 4-3A Division I’s depth. Four teams remain in Region 1, and three hail from this district. District champion No. 7 Brock faces No. 6 Bushland in the other regional semifinal. Bushland finished second in District 2-3A DI behind No. 4 Shallowater, a team Paradise defeated 17-14 last week.
If Brock defeats Bushland, it will mean two teams from 4-3A DI meet in the regional final for the second-straight season. Whitesboro fell to Brock in that game last year.
Fagan said the Bearcats have known all year how good their district was, but now the rest of the state knows, too.
“I think there’s been some questions around the state as to what the best districts are,” Fagan said. “I think three of us still being there answers a lot of those questions… I think it just shows that we’ve had to play really good teams all year in order to get where we’re at, and that’s not going to change at all on Friday when we match back up with one of them.”
