A ground ball hit right to the third baseman was a welcome sight for Whitesboro fans Tuesday night as the Bearcats survived a late rally.
The Whitesboro baseball team defeated Valley View 8-7 at home despite the Eagles’ comeback efforts.
Whitesboro (15-4 overall, 8-1 District 10-3A) earned its 10th-straight win in the opener of the two-game series between the teams.
Valley View (1-16-1, 0-9) played a competitive game against one of the district’s top teams but came up just short of a big upset.
Whitesboro coach Curt Cole said the Bearcats won despite not playing their best game.
“A win is a win,” Cole said. “That’s ultimately the goal, so we achieved that. We just didn’t perform like we wanted to. We didn’t bring the energy today, so we gotta do a better job of doing that every game.”
Whitesboro took an 8-3 lead into the seventh inning, looking to wrap up another win. Instead, Cash Cawthon and Drake Whetzel reached the bases. Wyatt Huber followed with an RBI single, scoring Cawthon. That brought Wyatt Isbell to the plate with one out and two runners.
Isbell made strong contact with a pitch and sent it flying toward the wall in left field. It cleared the fence, but not before the wind blew it foul. Whitesboro seemed to have gotten away with it, but Isbell crushed the next pitch over the centerfield wall. The wind couldn’t stop this one, and the 3-run home run made it a 1-run game.
The Eagles had life, but Whitesboro quickly shut down the rally with back-to-back ground ball outs to end the game.
Valley View started the game well. Dayton Findley gave the Eagles the lead in the top of the first inning with a two-out, 2-RBI single to score Whetzel and Huber. The Bearcats got a run back in the bottom of the first, then tied the game in the second when Torran Naglestad was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Mac Harper.
Whitesboro took the lead in the third. Jake Hermes doubled, scoring Greyson Ledbetter. Maxx Parker held at third for a moment, but a Valley View error allowed him to sprint home and make it 4-2 Whitesboro.
The Bearcats went on to add 2 runs each in the fourth and sixth innings.
Cole said he was pleased with Whitesboro’s hitting.
“We just hit a lot of balls right at ‘em,” Cole said. “Especially with guys on base. Left too many guys on base. I thought we did pretty good hitting.”
Parker led the Whitesboro offense, hitting 1-for-2 with 3 RBIs and a run. Ledbetter hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and 2 runs.
Harper earned the win on the mound after pitching the first five and a third innings. He allowed 3 runs on five hits. He struck out eight hitters and walked none.
For Valley View, Isbell hit 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs. Findley hit 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs, and Huber hit 3-for-4 with an RBI and 2 runs.
