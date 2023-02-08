After two of the best football seasons in school history, two Whitesboro Bearcats are moving on to play college ball.
Whitesboro recognized Mac Harper and Jace Sanders in the Whitesboro High School cafeteria Wednesday. Harper signed with Central Missouri (UCM), while Sanders is headed to Hardin-Simmons (HSU).
Whitesboro football coach Cody Fagan said Harper and Sanders are proof working hard can pay off.
“Just really excited for both of them,” Fagan said. “They’re two of the kids that do things right on and off the field, and so it’s awesome to see when you tell kids for years and years that if they work hard and do things right, good things will happen. It’s coming true for these two.”
Harper will play quarterback at UCM. He is coming off a district co-MVP season after leading the Bearcats to their second-straight regional final.
Harper said the Whitesboro coaching staff prepared him to play for the NCAA Division II program.
“I think my talent’s pretty good,” Harper said. “But I think, more importantly, our hard work that Coach Fagan and Coach (Akeem Leviston), Coach (Chris Donaldson), Coach (Toby) Sluder, Coach (Curt) Cole, all those coaches have prepared us for, that’s what’s going to lead me to be more talented than some at the next level.”
UCM is in Warrensburg, Missouri. The Mules play in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) alongside schools in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
Harper said he liked UCM the moment he first visited.
“The campus, it looked like a castle,” Harper said. “So, I was like, ‘That’s kind of dope.’ It had movie theaters and bowling alleys inside the campus, so I thought that sounded fun. Lots of places to eat. I like to eat, so I was like, that’s a no-brainer.”
Hardin-Simmons hasn’t yet decided what position Sanders will play. He was named district co-Utility Player of the Year after playing both offense and defense.
Sanders said he has a slight preference for offense, where he would play wide receiver.
“I like to get the ball in my hands, just to see what I do,” Sanders said. “I don’t have to think very much (on offense), so it’s a lot of fun.”
Hardin-Simmons is a Baptist school in Abilene. The Cowboys are a Division III program playing in the American Southwest Conference. Every football team in the ASC is in Texas.
Sanders said there was just something different about HSU that made it stand out.
“Every single person, players, coaches, they all just welcomed me, acted like they wanted me,” Sanders said. “Just, something about going around campus and being around the coaches and players just seemed different than everywhere else.”
Harper and Sanders’ junior and senior years featured the deepest playoff runs in school history and a combined 20-7 record.
Fagan said they are leaving behind a great legacy.
“They were two pieces of the puzzle of a great, great team,” Fagan said. “At the end of the day, they’re going to leave a legacy of two of the great leaders on the best teams to ever come through Whitesboro.”
