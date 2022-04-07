A first-inning grand slam set the tone Wednesday afternoon as Whitesboro picked up its eighth-straight win.
The Whitesboro baseball team defeated Callisburg 23-2 in five innings on the road.
Whitesboro (13-4 overall, 6-1 District 10-3A) used 16 hits and eight walks to quickly build a dominant lead. All nine spots in the batting order scored at least one run.
Callisburg (8-8, 1-6) picked up a couple of runs in the fourth inning but was unable to get anything going otherwise.
Whitesboro coach Curt Cole said he was pleased with the way the Bearcats began the game.
“We didn’t try to kill the ball and swing for the fences,” Cole said. “We had some simple swings, which shows me that we’re more locked in instead of trying doing other things. So, I was pretty pleased with their hitting today.”
The Bearcats loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first, then took the lead when Maxx Parker drew a walk. The next hitter was retired, meaning Callisburg was an out away from getting out of the inning with no further damage done.
Instead, Jake Hermes stepped to the plate and crushed the ball over the centerfield fence. The next hitter struck out to end the inning, but the grand slam put Whitesboro up 5-0 before the Wildcats had an at-bat.
Cole said the grand slam set the tone for the rest of the game.
“I was about to be very frustrated (if) we come out of there with 1 run in that first inning with a couple of base running mistakes,” Cole said. “Jake bailed us out with a big hit there.”
Whitesboro added another 5 runs in the second, though only 1 was earned due to a pair of errors. The Bearcats added 1 in the third, 8 in the fourth and 4 in the fifth. Parker hit a 3-run homer with two outs in the fifth.
Parker led the offense with 6 RBIs and 4 runs on 3-for-3 hitting. Hermes hit 2-for-2 with 4 RBIs and 2 runs.
Mac Harper started on the mound for Whitesboro. He retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced before Callisburg generated some offense in the fourth. Heyden McMains drew a leadoff walk, then Hunter Kidd homered to give the Wildcats their 2 runs.
Harper went 4.0 innings, allowing 2 runs on three hits. He struck out six batters and walked one. Parker pitched the fifth, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one.
The two teams will play again Friday in Whitesboro. Cole said the Bearcats can’t go into the rematch overconfident despite the lopsided score.
“That’s kind of what I was talking about to them (after the game),” Cole said. “It’s back to 0-0, so let’s go back to work (Thursday) and Friday and start from scratch.”
