One of Whitesboro’s state champion runners is taking her talents to the college level.
Zalenka Brannan signed with Texas A&M-Texarkana (TAMUT) for cross country. Whitesboro recognized her Friday in the high school library.
Brannan said the TAMUT team reminded her of her high school team.
“They all treat each other like they’re sisters,” Brannan said. “Of course, they get all their hard work done, but at the end of the day, you can say that they’re a family. That’s something that I wanted when I went to college.”
The runners may treat each other like sisters, but that should come naturally for one current Lady Eagle.
Brannan’s sister, Skyler, is already on the TAMUT team. She was a freshman this past season. This fall, the sisters will be teammates once again.
Whitesboro cross country coach Rheanna Fagan said TAMUT will be a great fit for Brannan, especially with Skyler there.
“She already has camaraderie with some of them, and her sister has built that already,” Fagan said. “But then, she’s just going to add into it, because she is a leader in her own (right). They’ve done really well, and I think her success will be huge there because of the group that they have.”
Brannan started running track when she was 5. She joined the cross country program in middle school and found her passion.
She was part of the Lady Cats’ Class 3A state championship team this past fall. She finished 29th at state out of 149 runners and third out of seven Whitesboro runners. This was Whitesboro’s first girls’ state championship in any sport.
Brannan said before the year, the cross country team went on a treasure hunt. The boys’ team, which won state the year before, made a wish in a well to win again. The girls liked the idea.
“We were like, ‘How cool would that be if we did that?’” Brannan said. “So, we made a wish in the well, and then we ended up winning state, and it was like, the most amazing feeling. I think for us to be able to make history like that is something that will never go away.”
TAMUT is a four-year school in Texarkana. It is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and competes in the Red River Athletic Conference. The conference consists mostly of schools from Texas and Louisiana with one New Mexico member.
Fagan said Brannan will be well-prepared for the higher level of competition she will face in college.
“She is the most dedicated athlete I think I’ve been around,” Fagan said. “Her passion feeds into the other girls’ passion. She has really helped a lot of them grow as far as athletes and just young women in general. To watch her follow a dream that she’s had and be able to do it at the next level, I am incredibly excited for her.”
Brannan is the third Whitesboro senior to sign this signing period. Two football players, Mac Harper and Jace Sanders, were recognized two days prior to her.
