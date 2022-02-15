ANNA – Whitesboro junior Mya Gillum qualified for the Class 5A wrestling state championships after finishing third at 138 pounds at regionals over the weekend.
Gillum is the District 9-5A champion for the weight class and enters the state tournament with a 20-8 record. She won her first two bouts at regionals to reach the semifinals.
Whitesboro wrestling coach Brenton Gabbert said Gillum started the year slow but has improved as the season has progressed.
“I think it was just trying to get back into the groove of it again,” Gabbert said. “She’s really started to pick up steam here in the last couple of weeks. District tournament, went out real strong and got a district championship and is wrestling pretty good right now.”
Gillum reached regionals last season, but an injury prevented her from completing the weekend. A year later, she is headed to state. She will open her state tournament run against Amarillo Caprock senior Jaden Culifer (34-3), who took second in Region 1.
Gillum is the second wrestler Whitesboro has sent to state. Kira Phillips, a senior at the time, qualified last season as a regional champion at 128 pounds. She finished fourth at state.
Gillum wasn’t alone at regionals this year. Teammate Ciara Waterman competed at 95 pounds. Although she did not qualify for state, she impressed by reaching regionals in her first year of wrestling.
Gabbert said Waterman has come a long way in one season.
“It’s a pretty big feat,” Gabbert said. “She’s wrestled good. She’s beat some girls that she probably shouldn’t have, but it’s just strictly because of her toughness and just her aggressiveness and going out there and getting after it. I’m impressed and proud of her success that she’s had the past couple of weeks.”
Wrestling has long been a male-dominated sport, and still largely is at the collegiate level. Women’s and girls’ wrestling is steadily on the rise, however, and Whitesboro is helping grow that side of the sport with its strong girls’ program.
Gabbert said the growth of women’s wrestling is exciting.
“I think just this past week, Iowa had their first D1 female commit, which was a big deal,” Gabbert said. “So, the girls’ wrestling is starting to take off. More and more girls are starting to get involved in it. It’s looking very promising for them as a sport that’s going to grow in the future.”
The 2020 state wrestling tournament is set for Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.
