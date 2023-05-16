Whitesboro’s latest college signee hasn’t been a Bearcat long, but he made the most of his short time on campus.
Whitesboro senior Kason Williams signed with Champion Christian College in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on Tuesday for men’s basketball.
Williams said he had a few other options, but after visiting Champion and getting to know the team, he knew this was the place for him.
“It’s kind of been a dream of mine for a while to go play college ball,” Williams said. “To be able to make that official, and to be able to go to a place like Champion and knowing it’s a nice place and it’s a good place for me, I think it’s a good feeling.”
Williams is coming off a senior season in which he was named first team all-district. He helped the Bearcats reach the regional tournament for the first time in three years. He and fellow senior Mac Harper led the team with 12 points each in their final game.
Whitesboro coach Toby Sluder said Williams knows basketball.
“He plays a bit bigger than he is,” Sluder said. “He plays with passion, plays with desire. He wants to win… He has a great base for the game, and hopefully, he’ll be successful, and I think he will be successful at Hot Springs.”
Williams grew up around Whitesboro but did not always attend Whitesboro High School. He originally attended Texoma Christian School in Sherman until his junior year. He played youth sports with many of Whitesboro’s other players, and they eventually convinced him to transfer so they could play together their final two years of high school.
Williams said his Whitesboro teammates have been his biggest takeaway from his time as a Bearcat.
“I haven’t been here as long as everyone else has, but they welcomed me just as good as anyone else,” Williams said. “So, thanks to all of them and everyone who was involved in that.”
Champion plays in the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division II. The Tigers are coming off their first trip to the NCCAA national tournament after earning an at-large bid. The Tigers finished the season 17-5 after an overtime loss in the quarterfinals.
Going out of state for college can be challenging, but Williams will have a familiar face waiting for him in Arkansas. DeAnthony “Dee” Ellison has coached the Champion women since 2019, but he spent the prior four years at Texoma Christian and coached Williams in middle school.
Williams said though Ellison won’t coach him in college, having someone he knows around helped him choose Champion.
“He’s just made it welcoming for me,” Williams said. “All the other coaches, as well. Coach Parker (Gravitt), Coach (Brendan Hatfield), they all made it welcoming. Coach Mo (Capaci). Thanks to all of them, it’s a great place. I love it there, and I think I’m going to enjoy it a lot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.