WYLIE – Two Whitesboro wrestlers qualified for regionals following last week’s District 9-5A tournament.
Mya Gillum won the 138-pound district title, and Ciara Waterman took third at 95 pounds. Both will compete in the Region III tournament Feb. 11-12 at Anna.
Each weight class will feature 16 participants, with the top four advancing to the state tournament at the Berry Center in Cypress.
The girls’ first round matches will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday with four matches happening simultaneously. The quarterfinals and first two consolation rounds will begin at 12:30 p.m.
The championship semifinals and consolation quarterfinals will begin at 6:30 for both boys and girls.
The tournament resumes Saturday morning with the consolation semifinals and third- and fifth-place matches at 9 a.m.
The championship matches will begin at 1 p.m.
In total, six Bearcats and four Lady Cats competed at the district tournament at Wylie East. Ignacio Salas, Isaiah Chappell and Karley Randall each finished fifth in their respective weight classes and were named regional alternates.
