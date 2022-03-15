Whitesboro rode a hot start to a dominant road win Tuesday afternoon.
The Whitesboro softball team defeated Valley View 12-4 in district action at Valley View.
Whitesboro (6-5-1 overall, 4-0 District 10-3A) scored 7 runs in the first two innings and quickly put the game out of reach.
Valley View (12-4, 3-1) had allowed 4 runs in its past four games, all wins.
Whitesboro coach Preslee Gallaway said she was proud of how her team played.
“It was a big district win,” Gallaway said. “We knew that coming in here. We noticed that Valley View’s been hitting the ball very well, so I told them every team is going to give it (their) all, and you gotta answer back every inning. I think they did that every inning, so I’m super proud of them.”
The Lady Cats began the game with two quick outs before the bats caught fire. Four of the next five hitters singled, with the one who didn’t getting hit by a pitch. Olivia Hildebrand and Maddy Cole each delivered an RBI. A 2-run error made it 4-0 before a pop up ended the inning. All nine Whitesboro batters appeared at the plate in the first.
Valley View got a run back in the bottom of the first when Andee Renfro hit an RBI single, but Whitesboro padded its lead in the second. Karley Wolf scored on a wild pitch, followed by RBI singles from Melanie Baldwin and Keely Hartless.
Gallaway said the Lady Cats were disciplined at the plate, allowing them to have the strong start.
“Find a pitch that you like, and just see it and drive it,” Gallaway said. “I said, ‘Every hitter that gets up there, they need a base hit every time, and everyone scores.’ I think if they keep it simple like that, they will do very well.”
Wolf pitched the complete game for Whitesboro. She allowed 3 earned runs on six hits. She struck out eight hitters, walking one. The Lady Eagles got a run in each of the first three innings, but Wolf retired 14 of the last 17 hitters she faced. One of the three batters to reach base did so after a dropped third strike, while another reached on an error.
Gallaway said Wolf tends to get stronger as a game progresses.
“She’s pounding the zone, which I love,” Gallaway said. “We communicate on a very (good) level, just, this is what’s gotta happen this inning. Communication throughout the whole game, … that’s what pitchers gotta have. I can kinda relate to her, because I’ve been there, done that. I think we gotta keep that up, too. So, she did very well.”
At the plate for Whitesboro, Bradi Gallaway hit 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs. She hit a 2-run home run in the fifth inning. Hildebrand hit 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs and a run.
Reagan Brinkley led Valley View offensively, hitting 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.