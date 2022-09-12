Friday’s scheduled football game between Whitesboro and Sulphur (OK) has been canceled following the death of longtime Sulphur coach Jim Dixon.
Dixon, 71, died Sunday. He was in his 48th season as Sulphur football coach. He led the Bulldogs to their only state championships in 2002 and 2004. Sulphur went 347-190 under Dixon.
“We are so sorry to have to cancel this game but are so overwhelmed by the support of Whitesboro schools on this decision,” Sulphur athletic director Corey Cole said. “(Whitesboro coach Cody) Fagan is absolutely first class and has been so gracious during this difficult time. He is the epitome of what a servant leader should be. We look forward to coming to Whitesboro next season and wish the Bearcats the very best of luck the rest of the season.”
With Dixon hospitalized, Sulphur defeated Davis (OK) 21-6 in “Murray County Bedlam” last Friday. The Bulldogs dedicated the win, their seventh-straight in the series, to Dixon.
Whitesboro (3-0) returns to action Sept. 23 in the Bearcats’ district opener against Pilot Point in Whitesboro. Sulphur (1-1) is scheduled to also begin district play that night at Dickson (OK).
