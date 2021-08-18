A final strike from the captain secured a home victory.
The Whitesboro volleyball team defeated Denison 3-0 in Bearcat Gym on Tuesday afternoon, winning 26-24, 25-20 and 25-16.
Whitesboro coach Jennifer Sluder said she sees a lot of potential in her team early in the season.
“Proud of the way they played and they fought and came back,” Sluder said. “I told them, I said, ‘We don’t want to go four.’ That second set, I was like, ‘We don’t want to go four. We want to go three. We want to finish it in three.’ And they did. They came out that last set and actually started swinging pretty hard, and that’s what I told them to do.”
While the Lady Cats won every set, the Lady Jackets did not make it easy. Whitesboro had the lead 17-7 in the first set, but Denison responded to take an 18-17 lead. The two sides battled hard, but Whitesboro took the final two points to take the first set despite the comeback.
Whitesboro opened the second with an 8-2 lead, but Denison fought back to make it 12-11. The Lady Cats then scored six-straight to rebuild their lead.
Every time Denison clawed back into the game, Whitesboro found a way to finish it.
Team captain Libby Langford said she thinks the Lady Cats’ team chemistry helped them when Denison got on a run.
“I think what really helps us out is we build each other up really well,” Langford said. “We don’t get mad at each other when we mess up. We take it on ourself instead of putting down everyone else. I just think having that type of bond and chemistry with each other really helps us stay in it and not get too down in the dumps over a couple points that we lose.”
Langford also said if gives Whitesboro confidence to defeat a larger school. Denison is Class 5A, while Whitesboro is 3A.
Sluder said a lot of players stood out in the win, including Langford, Abby Robinson, Addisen McBride and Jenna King. She said the Lady Cats are playing well as a unit instead of relying on one or two top players.
“They came together, and they played really well,” Sluder said. “These girls this year are playing really well together as a team. There’s not really one person that’s standing out a whole lot… I think, all around, they all played really well.”
