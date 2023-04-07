Two starting pitchers put on a show Friday night in Callisburg, but the visiting bullpen made the difference.
The Whitesboro baseball team defeated Callisburg 3-1 to sweep the district series.
Whitesboro (13-7 overall, 5-3 District 10-3A) starter Dax Martin pitched six innings, holding Callisburg to one run on four hits. He struck out eight hitters and walked three.
Whitesboro coach Curt Cole said it took a complete team effort to win this game, and Martin did his part.
“He’s been doing that all year,” Cole said. “Dax did what he normally does, so that was good to see. He didn’t walk very many batters, and that’s what it takes to win a pitcher’s duel.”
Callisburg (9-11, 3-5) starter Hunter Kidd gave his team six and a third innings. He held Whitesboro to one run on two hits. He struck out seven and walked two.
Callisburg coach Corey Roberson said he believes Kidd has only allowed three runs all season.
“He’s just a bulldog,” Roberson said. “Attacks hitters and goes. We know when he’s on the mound, we’re always going to be in the ball game.”
Kidd started the top of the seventh inning with a strikeout before giving way to the bullpen in a 1-1 game. The Bearcats didn’t get any hits, but four walks and a hit batter drove in two runs, which made the difference.
Whitesboro turned to Mac Harper to pitch the bottom of the seventh. Callisburg got two runs in scoring position with one out, but Harper stranded the runners to earn a three-strikeout save.
Cole said he knows he can always count on Harper in a closer situation.
“When he’s got his good stuff going, he’s really good,” Cole said. “I trust him more than anyone we got in the seventh inning, so we’ll do or die with him.”
Martin cruised through the first three innings, allowing two baserunners. Neither reached second base. Callisburg put the pressure on in the fourth when two walks and a single loaded the bases with two outs in a 0-0 game. Martin induced a groundball to himself and calmly tossed it to the first baseman to escape the jam.
Whitesboro took the lead in the next half inning when Maxx Parker hit an RBI fielder’s choice to score Jacob Knight from third base.
Callisburg tied the game in the top of the sixth when Kaden Insall hit an RBI double, scoring Kidd. The Wildcats again loaded the bases with two outs, but Martin got out of the inning without further damage with his eighth strikeout.
Martin said managing bases-loaded situations is all mental.
“Don’t give up, and don’t hang your head,” Martin said. “It honestly just comes down to confidence, and if you don’t have confidence, you’re not going to succeed. So, just have a killer mindset and go out and know you’re better.”
Whitesboro moves into a four-way tie for second place with this win. The Bearcats are tied with Pilot Point, Paradise and Ponder. Callisburg sits behind those four in sixth.
