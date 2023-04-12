Whitesboro’s catcher crushed the ball and S&S spirits Tuesday as her second home run cleared the batter’s eye and restored the Lady Cats’ lead.
Olivia Hildebrand had a great day at the plate as the Whitesboro softball team defeated S&S 11-6 at home, securing at least a share of the district championship.
Hildebrand said it means everything to win a district title.
“We work hard for this, day in and day out,” Hildebrand said. “I think it would be great for this program.”
No. 6 Whitesboro (24-4-2 overall, 11-0 District 10-3A) needs one more win to clinch the outright district title for the third-straight year with three games remaining.
S&S (24-6, 7-4) became the second district opponent to lead Whitesboro at any point this year, but the Lady Cats nonetheless completed the season sweep.
Whitesboro coach Preslee Gallaway said the Lady Cats didn’t play their best game, but it was enough.
“The way that we practice, the way that we carry ourselves, our level of ball is there,” Gallaway said. “We just have to execute plays. I think we made mistakes tonight that could have cost us a run, but I think our sticks held us up, so I think we were in good shape.”
S&S became the first district opponent to score in Whitesboro when the Lady Rams plated five runs in the top of the second inning to take a 5-4 lead.
A single and an error gave Whitesboro two baserunners with one out as Hildebrand stepped to the plate in the bottom of the second. After hitting a two-run homer in the first inning, she outdid herself by hitting a three-run bomb to center field. Whitesboro led the rest of the night.
Hildebrand finished 4-for-4 with seven RBIs and two runs. She said Gallaway encouraged her during batting practice before the game, which helped her have a big day.
“I was struggling, and she told me I was a good hitter,” Hildebrand said. “Just focus on what I’m doing, and I’ll get a hit, don’t worry about anything else... I felt like I was seeing (the ball) pretty good, and it just felt natural just going up there and just hitting it.”
After the Lady Cats added another three runs in the third, the scoring dried up with each team managing one run the rest of the way.
Melanie Baldwin hit 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs, while Avery Howerton hit 3-for-3 with four runs. Howerton went the distance in the circle, allowing three earned runs on nine hits. She stuck out six batters and walked two.
Although Whitesboro has dominated district play so far, Gallaway said she wants to see more grit from her players.
“Just because you beat somebody one time, doesn’t mean they’re not going to beat you the second time,” Gallaway said. “If we have a series game in the playoffs, you can’t lay down second game just because you beat them the first time. Everybody’s going to bring you their best stuff to you every time, so they don’t have time to lay down and be comfortable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.