Whitesboro hosted a hard-fought battle between teams searching for their first district win Tuesday afternoon, and the hosts edged the visitors to get the job done.
The Whitesboro volleyball team defeated Valley View 3-0 in the Bearcat Gym, winning 25-21, 25-19, 25-13.
Whitesboro (21-13 overall, 1-3 District 10-3A) needed this home win after starting district play 0-3 against three of the district’s best teams.
Valley View (3-27, 0-4) kept it close at first, but the Lady Cats were too much for the Lady Eagles in the end.
Whitesboro coach Jennifer Sluder said the Lady Cats didn’t start great but got better as the match progressed.
“I feel like we preached to them all week, ‘Take care of business,’” Sluder said. “‘Take care of the games we need to take care of.’ Kind of slow coming out, but they finally got in a groove. They got relaxed, didn’t put pressure on themselves and were able to finish strong in the third set.”
Whitesboro began the opening set with a 5-0 lead, but Valley View fired back. The Lady Eagles pulled ahead 14-10, forcing a Whitesboro timeout. The Lady Cats talked things over and came back strong with a 7-1 run, forcing a Valley View timeout. Whitesboro led the rest of the set. An ace serve by Addisen McBride finished it, putting the Lady Cats up 1-0 in the match.
Sluder said she tried to calm her players down during her time out.
“Just saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got this,’” Sluder said. “‘Play your game. Play to your capability that we know that we can play.’ Just kind of been preaching, just play relaxed. That’s kind of hard for girls to do sometimes, is playing relaxed. That’s kind of what we’ve been focusing on all week.”
The second set was more back-and-forth. Valley View briefly led 3-2, but Whitesboro pulled ahead and did just enough to keep the lead. The Lady Cats finished the set on a 5-1 run.
The third was Whitesboro’s strongest. Valley View scored first on an ace from Avery Middlebrooks, but Whitesboro eventually led 9-2, and later 12-4. The Lady Cats closed strong and finished the sweep.
McBride said the Lady Cats went into third set ready to finish the match.
“We were all locked in mentally,” McBride said. “Hard swings all the way, and that’s what gets the win.”
Izzy Gabbert led Whitesboro with 13 kills, followed by McBride with 12. Adleigh Boaz and Logan Roane each had two kills for Valley View.
Sluder said after opening against Boyd, Ponder and Callisburg, this win was huge for Whitesboro.
“I think that facing those tough opponents, it can tear down on your mental game, your mental toughness a little bit,” Sluder said. “Now that we’re past those three games, now we’ve gotta move forward and take care of those games that are coming up next, and then focus on those three teams again at the very beginning when we come back (for) the second round (of district play).”
