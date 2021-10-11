The Whitesboro cross country teams led the way for area schools at the District 10-3A meet Monday morning at Boyd.
The Bearcats and Lady Cats both won district championships. The Valley View boys and Callisburg girls will join Whitesboro at the Region II meet at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie October 25 and 26.
In the varsity boys’ event, Whitesboro topped the field with 21 points. Boyd finished second with 59, followed by Valley View with 75. Callisburg just missed the regionals cutoff with a fourth-placed finish with 99 points. Pilot Point (114) and Ponder (121) rounded out the field.
Whitesboro senior Jackson Hake won the individual district title. Whitesboro junior Taylor Gonzales finished second. Valley View sophomore Jordan Davis finished fourth, leading the Eagles. Callisburg’s top finisher was junior Eduardo Ramirez, who came in 13th.
In the varsity girls’ event, Whitesboro finished first with 53 points. Paradise came in second with 62, followed by Callisburg with 75. Ponder (84), Pilot Point (109), Valley View (134) and S&S Consolidated (157) finished short of the regional cutoff.
Boyd senior Tania Ramirez took the individual crown. Callisburg junior Julia Torres finished second. Whitesboro sophomore Rory Hake took fourth, and Valley View senior Carson Esker Dugger came in 10th.
In addition to the top three teams, the top 10 individuals in both events qualify for regionals, regardless of their schools’ finish.
Varsity Boys 5000 Meter Run Qualifiers
1 Jackson Hake (Whitesboro) 16:47.79
2 Taylor Gonzales (Whitesboro) 17:05.10
3 Andrew Messenger (Paradise) 17:14.83
4 Jordan Davis (Valley View) 17:17.08
5 Noah Richardson (Boyd) 17:19.62
6 Osvaldo Melchor (Whitesboro) 17:26.42
7 Jesus Flores (Whitesboro) 17:29.61
8 Deacon Carey (Whitesboro) 17:31.70
9 Hunter Bowen (Boyd) 17:44.73
10 Cole Goodman (Paradise) 18:05.06
Varsity Girls 3200 Meter Run Qualifiers
1 Tania Ramirez (Boyd) 11:51.63
2 Julia Torres (Callisburg) 12:04.21
3 Addison Hite (Pilot Point) 12:08.74
4 Rory Hake (Whitesboro) 12:12.58
5 Tehya Lang (Callisburg) 12:33.19
6 Zalenka Brannan (Whitesboro) 12:50.24
7 Tate Wells (Ponder) 12:55.09
8 Haley Phelps (Whitesboro) 13:00.03
9 Aubree Godwin (Paradise) 13:07.83
10 Carson Esker Dugger (Valley View) 13:16.86
