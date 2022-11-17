NORTH RICHLAND HILLS – Callisburg has come a long way the past few years, but Palmer showed the Wildcats how far they still have to go Thursday night.
Callisburg lost 49-13 to Palmer in the second round of the high school football playoffs at the Birdville Fine Arts and Athletic Center.
No. 8 Palmer (11-0) never trailed as the Bulldogs kept their perfect season alive for another week.
Callisburg (7-5) had good moments but couldn’t keep up in its first area round game since 2015.
Callisburg coach Eddie Gill said turnovers and some strange plays doomed the Wildcats against a great team.
“I’ve never seen anything like it, and I’ve been a head coach and an (athletic director) for 31 years,” Gill said. “You can’t do that. And not just turnovers, but weird plays. When they had the ball bounce up in the air, and it hit our kid in the head… and then it bounces in their hands, and they go get five or six yards. You’re just like, ‘Wow.’”
Callisburg had some good stretches of play but couldn’t string them together. Logan Johnson recovered a Palmer fumble in the second quarter, and Callisburg took advantage one play later. Colton Montgomery hurled the ball down field for Simpson, who made the catch in stride and sprinted home on a 67-yard score.
The Wildcats forced a quick punt but fumbled on the return, and Palmer recovered. The turnover set up another touchdown to make it 35-13 at halftime.
“I think we’d have scored right before half and made it a one-score (game),” Gill said. “Instead, they throw a bomb and get down to about the 5 or 6 and go in up three scores instead of going up one score. It was just that kind of night.”
In the second half, Greyson Thurman intercepted a deep pass on a trick play. The Wildcats drove into Bulldog territory, but Palmer senior Bralen Lopez intercepted a pass and ran it back 90 yards for a touchdown.
Palmer made a statement right away when senior Drew Powell returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Callisburg responded two plays later when Colton Simpson broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 7.
The teams traded punts before Palmer retook the lead for good on a 61-yard pass from Eric Cisneros to Lopez. The Bulldogs added a pair of touchdowns early in the second quarter to grow their lead to 28-7, and Callisburg never recovered.
Although the season ended in a disappointing way, it can still be viewed as step forward for Callisburg. The Wildcats had made the playoffs the past two years but didn’t advance. Callisburg overcame its first-round woes by taking down Millsap 40-20 in the bi-district round.
Gill said this was the first time Callisburg has made the playoffs three-straight years, and the eight seniors are a big part of that accomplishment.
“There’s about three or four or five of them that were on varsity as a sophomore, and then on varsity as a junior and on varsity as a senior,” Gill said. “That’s a tribute to them.”
