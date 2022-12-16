Callisburg started district play with a road win in front of an energetic Cooke County crowd Friday night.
The Callisburg boys’ basketball team defeated Valley View 57-47 thanks in part to a strong start to the fourth quarter.
Callisburg (8-7 overall, 1-0 District 10-3A) never trailed in the second half. The Wildcats’ biggest lead, 55-41, came in the fourth quarter.
Valley View (9-6, 0-1) finished the game on a 6-2 run but couldn’t make up the deficit.
Callisburg coach Buddy Adams said the Wildcats executed their game plan well.
“Came to a very tough environment, playing a team that’s playing real well right now and fought off kind of a slow, sluggish start but really persevered to finish through it,” Adams said. “The defense was what absolutely carried us on through. Credit to the kids.”
The Wildcats led 40-35 after the third quarter. Valley View had kept it close but hadn’t led since the second quarter, a 19-18 advantage. Callisburg senior Colton Montgomery scored the first 2 points of the quarter before the teams combined for three-straight 3-pointers, two from Valley View’s Dalan Smith and one from Montgomery.
Already leading 45-41, Callisburg took control and put the game away with a 10-0 run. Four Wildcats scored during this run, including senior Ty Morrell scoring 5 points.
Adams said the Wildcats started finishing possessions better late in the game.
“We started winning the rebounding battle in the second half,” Adams said. “That was huge. The second-chance opportunities that they had in the first half weren’t there, and that kind of slowed them down. They cooled off a little bit too, but credit to them. Up until the last 30 seconds of the game, they’re fighting, playing hard and scrapping.”
Valley View didn’t quit. Wyatt Huber broke the run with a 3-point play, then added another 2 to trim the deficit to 55-46. With time running out, the Eagles were forced to foul and take quick shots. Callisburg sophomore Tripp Hazel went 2-of-3 from the line, and the Wildcat defense held without surrendering another field goal.
Valley View coach Landon Hendrix said the Eagles fought to the end.
“Even when we’re outsized and out-athleted, we’re scrappy, and we’re giving it everything we got,” Hendrix said. “Really tip your hat to Coach Adams. He really had them prepared well and playing hard, and they made things difficult for us.”
The game had a great atmosphere with both fanbases showing up in force on a chilly December night. Montgomery said that kind of crowd makes the game more fun.
“Man, if you can’t get hype about the crowds being there like that, if you don’t get shivers down your body about that, I don’t what will,” Montgomery said. “Playing in front of a crowd like that is a different feeling you can’t get anywhere else.”
Morrell led all scorers with 26 points, followed by Montgomery with 18 points and seven assists. Huber led Valley View with 14, followed by Tyson Price with 11.
