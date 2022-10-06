After a week off, Callisburg is making a short trip to Grayson County to kick off the second half of the regular season.
The Callisburg football team travels to Sadler on Friday to face S&S Consolidated in both teams’ district opener. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Callisburg (2-3) enters district play seeking a third-straight playoff appearance. The Wildcats have played the Rams each year since 2016, though the previous two were non-district games.
S&S (1-4) moved into District 6-3A Division II this season, replacing the departing Nocona. The Rams missed the playoffs last year but reached the second round in 2020.
Callisburg coach Eddie Gill said though the Wildcats lost a few of their non-district games, he thinks their tough schedule helped better prepare the team for district play and the postseason.
“Everybody would love to be 5-0 right now, but that’s just not the case,” Gill said. “I think we’ve gotten better as the course of the year has gone on. Our non-district schedule has been pretty tough. The thing that we’re telling the kids right now is everybody is 0-0. It’s time to get out there and apply what we’ve learned in the first part of the season.”
The Wildcats just get two district home games this season, so they will be playing on the road often. It starts against district newcomer S&S.
The Rams struggled in most of their non-district games. They beat Whitewright 35-29 but allowed 45 points or more in their other games. The Wildcats have a chance to get their offense off to a good start in district.
On the other side of the ball, S&S has taken a unique offensive approach so far, and Gill said Callisburg will need discipline on defense.
“They do a lot of things on offense,” Gill said. “They do a lot of wildcat formations, put a lot of different kids at quarterback and try to get you misaligned so that they can run a kid down unguarded to get the ball to him. Defensively, I think they run to the ball well, play good man-to-man in the back end. We’re going to have to play hard.”
This district is the only one involving area schools to have not started district play until this week. Holliday and Henrietta had the best performances in non-district play, while S&S and Wichita Falls City View had their struggles. Valley View has looked better this season than in recent years.
While this game seems to favor Callisburg on paper, Gill said he and his staff constantly remind the players to take each opponent seriously.
“We believe there’s not anybody we can’t beat,” Gill said. “But on the same hand, we know there’s not anybody out there that can’t beat us, so we need to go play. From one to six, depending on how the district settles out, they all can give you problems.”
