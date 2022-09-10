Callisburg used a big second half to earn a needed road win Friday night.
The Wildcat football team beat Lindsay 21-14 at Knight Field to earn Cooke County bragging rights for another year.
Callisburg (1-2) didn’t score in the first half but took control in the second to earn its first win of the year.
Lindsay (0-3) led at halftime but is still seeking a win as the Knights navigate a challenging non-district schedule.
The game was tied at 7 after the third quarter, but Callisburg didn’t need long to take its first lead. Colton Simpson scored on a 5-yard run 48 seconds into the fourth, putting Callisburg ahead 13-7 following an unsuccessful 2-point try.
Colton Montgomery padded the Wildcats’ lead with 2:40 remaining on an 11-yard run. The Wildcats converted the 2-point try this time on a run by Ty Morrell.
Lindsay tried to rally after a quick response. Slate Tatum found Kane Wolf on a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it a one-score game again, but the Wildcats hung on for a road win.
Montgomery completed 11 of 14 passes for 178 yards. Caden Flanagan led the Wildcats in rushing with 37 yards, though Simpson, Montgomery and A.J. Cowger got the rushing scores. Simpson led the receivers with 96 yards.
For Lindsay, Dawson Foster threw for 52 yards, and Tatum threw for 46. Foster led the Knights’ rushing attack with 88 yards and a touchdown. Kane Wolf caught three passes for 37 yards, while Henry Swarner caught four for 32.
Callisburg overcame four turnovers, including three fumbles. Lindsay turned the ball over twice.
