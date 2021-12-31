Callisburg capped off the Holiday Classic with a hard-fought home win Thursday night.
The Wildcats boys’ basketball team defeated Lindsay 49-41 in the gold bracket third-place game.
Callisburg (13-6) never trailed even though the Knights hung around all game.
Lindsay (6-10) got the deficit as small as 3 points in the fourth quarter, but the hosts shot well from the free throw line as they closed it out.
Callisburg coach Shad Reed and Lindsay coach Chris Cornelison have been coaching against one another for a long time, so Reed said both knew this would be a tough game.
“Their kids and our kids are right down the road from each other,” Reed said. “It’s always a battle… We had to change some things up defensively. They do a good job attacking zone, so I had to make some adjustments at half. We held on. They made it hard, though.”
Lindsay junior Dawson Foster hit a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter to made it 38-35 Callisburg as the Knights tried to rally. Two Knights fouled out as they were forced to send the Wildcats to the free throw line to extend the game. Callisburg shot 12-of-14 from the line in the quarter to stay in front.
Senior Jesse Klein shot 6-of-6 from the line in the fourth, and senior Aiden Eugster went 4-for-4. Sophomore A.J. Cowger and senior Waymon Gilkey each went 1-of-2.
Reed said the Wildcats’ performance at the line is a measure of how they’ve grown.
“We never really shoot free throws early in practice,” Reed said. “I do it after we’re exhausted, doing something taxing so when you get in that situation right there, you can still shoot from the line. Aiden Eugster has totally grown in that aspect. Early in the year, he was kind of 50 percent. But now, he’s starting to come up as a guy that, I want the ball in his hands at the end of the game.”
Callisburg ended the first half and started the second well. Klein and Cowger combined for three-straight 3-pointers late in the second quarter, though Lindsay’s Foster also hit from deep to close the half. Callisburg then began the third quarter with a 7-3 run.
Lindsay closed the third and started the fourth with a 12-2 run before the free throw exhibition began. Without the Wildcats’ missing, the Knights couldn’t finish the comeback.
Klein led all scorers with 22 points. Foster led Lindsay with 11.
Callisburg finished the tournament 3-1. Reed said going 2-2 in a tough tournament is good, but the Wildcats’ 3-1 performance helped them return from Christmas break and get ready for a big upcoming district game against Ponder.
“You use these games as a gauge to get the rust off you, get back in the gym,” Reed said. “The games were good, and I like finishing up (Thursday), because now we can take (Friday) and go to practice and talk about things that we need to improve on from the tournament going forward into district.”
