Callisburg trailed at halftime Friday night, but an eventful start to the second half helped the Wildcats earn a big victory.
The Callisburg football team defeated Wichita Falls City View 34-21 at Wildcat Stadium in their first district home game.
Callisburg (4-3 overall, 2-0 District 6-3A Division II) scored 34-straight points after falling behind early.
City View (2-4, 1-1) turned the ball over five times, and the Wildcats took advantage.
Callisburg coach Eddie Gill said the turnovers were vital.
“Defense and special teams really gave us some good fields,” Gill said. “Matter of fact, we didn’t take advantage of them a couple times. We gotta get those kinds of things cleaned up, but super proud of our kids keeping hanging in, coming back from a deficit down at halftime and pulling out the (victory).”
City View led 14-7 at halftime, but Callisburg didn’t need long to flip the game around. Senior running back Colton Simpson broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run on the second play of the half. The Wildcats missed the extra point, but a penalty on City View gave them another shot from closer to the goal line. Callisburg opted to go for 2, and senior quarterback Colton Montgomery kept it to put the Wildcats ahead.
Gill said besides turnovers, the biggest change which allowed the Wildcats to come back happened up front.
“They’re big, and they’re athletic,” Gill said. "I think our guys were a little bit big-eyed up front at first, and they just kept coming off and kept getting into their mix, and I think that’s what changed.”
City View fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and sophomore Tripp Hazel recovered the ball for Callisburg. Montgomery hurdled a lineman on the first play and ran 25 yards for a score. Callisburg kicked the next kickoff high and short, and City View muffed it again. Callisburg junior Carson Brandon recovered it, and a personal foul on the Mustangs gave Callisburg the ball at the 20, though City View eventually got a fourth-down stop.
Simpson scored twice in the fourth quarter to put the game away. The Mustangs scored their first points since the first quarter with 46 seconds remaining when junior Jacobe Monroe hit freshman Hunner Brown in stride for a 43-yard score, but the Wildcats recovered the onside kick and knelt out the clock.
The Callisburg defense forced four fumbles and an interception. The Wildcats also stopped City View on fourth down twice.
Simpson said the Wildcats started doing some little things better on defense after the first quarter.
“We made some adjustments to No. 5 (senior Kendrick Gibson Jr.),” Simpson said. “He’s a great player. Great player. We were just fitting gaps a little too wide, and they were busting right up the middle. So, we fixed the little things and got on to them.”
Simpson finished the night with three rushing touchdowns, and Montgomery had two. The Wildcats had a lot of success rushing, which Simpson attributed to having several good, tough players carrying the ball.
“Colton Montgomery, he’s a dog,” Simpson said. “A.J. Cowger, he is a dog. Everybody we got. Molina, dog. They’re all dogs. We just got dogs.”
