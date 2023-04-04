Swings and misses were a common sight Tuesday when Muenster’s left-handed ace was on the mound.
Muenster senior Gredan Wolf pitched six shutout innings in the Hornets’ 8-1 district win at rival Lindsay.
Muenster (17-6-1 overall, 5-0 District 10-2A) coach Josh Wheeler said Wolf is throwing all three of his pitches for strikes.
“He’s been just pounding the zone, which is what we need,” Wheeler said. “Usually, he’s around 17, 18 pitches an inning. Now, he’s around 12-15, which can get him through a game. We pulled him because we were up 8-0, and we’ve got a big series next week against Alvord, as well.”
Wolf struck out 14 of the 20 hitters he faced while walking two and allowing one hit. He did not allow a baserunner until a one-out walk in the fourth inning, but he picked the runner off during the next at-bat. He did not allow a hit until Lindsay senior Dawson Foster singled with two outs in the fifth.
He struck out every Lindsay hitter at least once and struck out nine of the first 10 he faced.
Wolf, who signed to pitch for Louisiana-Monroe earlier this school year, said he felt good on the mound.
“I felt like I had everything working,” Wolf said. “They couldn’t touch (my fastball).”
Lindsay (8-6, 5-2) entered the day on a four-game winning streak after sweeping Chico and Nocona in district series. The Knights averaged 15 runs per game during that stretch but couldn’t solve Wolf.
Lindsay coach Chase Duncan said Wolf is probably the second or third left-handed pitcher the Knights have faced this season.
“He throws a real good fastball,” Duncan said. “That’s really the first velocity we’ve seen all year. He did a real good job hitting his spots and also keeping us off-balance once we finally got to hitting the fastball a little bit.”
Muenster senior Colton Deckard led the Hornet offense, hitting 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs. He hit an RBI triple in the third inning, then scored due to an error on the play. Muenster’s ninth hitter, freshman Casen Carney, led the team with two RBIs on a pair of groundouts. He also walked and scored a run.
Wheeler said Carney did well in the nine-spot.
“I thought he hit the ball hard both times,” Wheeler said. “He just hit it right to somebody, and again, we had runners in scoring position. So, with less than two outs, we can’t strike out up there, and that’s part of situational hitting. We’ve got to be able to make contact and score runs.”
Lindsay trailed 7-0 after five innings when the Knights moved Foster to the mound after he started the game at shortstop. He pitched the final two innings, striking out four hitters and walking one. He allowed one hit and one unearned run.
Duncan said Foster was great in relief.
“That’s one of the best performances he’s had all year,” Duncan said. “It’s his first year playing since his freshman year, so we’re hoping he can get back into the swing of things and finish the year out like that.”
