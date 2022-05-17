AUSTIN – The Muenster girls’ golf team concluded its season with a seventh-place finish at the Class 2A girls’ golf state tournament at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.
The Lady Hornets carded a two-round total of 862. They shot a 433 on Monday, then improved by shooting 429 Tuesday.
Maggie Yarbrough finished tied for fourth individually. Her two-round total of 164 put her 3 strokes behind Avery Burns of Mason, who took third. She finished round one alone in fourth, but Brooke Caldwell of Goldthwaite improved by 4 strokes Tuesday to catch and tie Yarbrough.
Mia Nixon of Martin’s Mill won the individual title with a 136 total. Hannah Nimmo from Wolfe City finished second at 151.
Muenster finished round one in seventh in the team standings and held its spot despite a second-round surge from Quanah, who finished just behind Muenster at 865. Wink finished in sixth, well ahead of its chasers with an 814 two-round total.
A total of 12 teams competed.
As for the rest of the Muenster team, Halle Hess finished tied for 14th with a 186. Meadow Walterscheid shot a 243, Haley Flusche a 269, and Taylor Reed a 288.
Lindsay sent one golfer to girls’ state. Ella Dieter carded a 201, finishing tied for 30th. In total, 71 golfers competed.
