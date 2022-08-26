Callisburg has turned its football program around dramatically the past two years, but the Wildcats aren’t satisfied.
The Wildcats went 0-10 in 2019, then hired Eddie Gill. Callisburg went 5-6 his first year before going 9-2 last year, making the playoffs both times.
As much as things have improved, Gill said there is more to do.
“After going 0-10 before I got here and then making the playoffs, we were better than we were the year before,” Gill said. “And then this past year, we were better than we were the year before that year. So, consequently, that’s what we’re looking for here. Whenever it comes time for district, that you do what you need to do to be able to make it, to get into the tournament. Once you get into the tournament, it’s about continuing to get better. I don’t know about the boys, but I think the coaching staff’s tired of exiting in that first round all the time.”
In 2020, Callisburg finished fourth in its district to qualify for the postseason, then lost to Eastland in the bi-district round. Last year, the Wildcats claimed second in district before falling to Dublin.
Callisburg’s district, 6-3A D2, has matched up with a deep district recently. Going into the final week of the regular season last year, there were still five possible first-round opponents for Callisburg, illustrating how strong 5-3A D2 is overall. Playing a team from such a district can make even first-round games challenging.
All the Wildcats can do is continue to improve, though Gill said the win total might not reflect it.
“Our schedule really got a lot tougher,” Gill said. “We open with Pilot Point and then Pottsboro, then Lindsay, then Bonham, then Bells. If we don’t play well, any one of those five guys will beat us. And so, consequently, it’s about making sure that we’re getting better week-by-week. That’s what we did as opposed to the year before as opposed to the year before that. We would love to improve on the win total, but it’s really not the win total that we’re looking at.”
Pilot Point, Pottsboro and Bonham are each larger schools playing in 3A Division I. All five of Callisburg’s non-district opponents made the playoffs last year. Lindsay won a district title, and Bells advanced to the third round. Only Bonham finished lower than second in its district, and the five schools combined for four playoff wins.
Every game in non-district will pose a serious test for the Wildcats, and Gill said he hopes it helps better prepare Callisburg for a challenging district and perhaps a deeper playoff run.
“It’s not like we had a fluff schedule the two years previous,” Gill said. “But there were some teams on our schedule that we knew we were going to win, or we felt like we could win. This year, I don’t know if that’s the case at all. We could play extremely well and still not beat Pilot Point. Same thing with Pottsboro. Same thing with Lindsay. Same thing with Bonham. Same thing with Bells… We want to make sure that we’re getting better, and hopefully that’ll be the step for us.”
The good thing about a challenging non-district slate is a lack of risk. The wins and losses in non-district don’t affect playoff positioning, something Gill knows well.
In 2014, Gill was coaching Whitesboro. The Bearcats went 0-5 in non-district play that season before winning their district opener. They finished the regular season 2-8 but made the playoffs as the fourth-placed team in the district.
Gill said he remembers chatter about his team not truly deserving to be there, especially facing a 10-0 Sunnyvale team.
The Bearcats won, then won again in the second round. Gill said playing tough teams in non-district helped prepare them, even in defeat.
For that reason, Callisburg senior Colton Montgomery said he is looking forward to playing this tough schedule.
“Last year, there was a few teams that just didn’t get us ready for what we needed,” Montgomery said. “I think that’s part of the reason why we didn’t make it as far as we wanted to, because we weren’t ready. But this year, the teams that we play are definitely going to get us ready.”
District play will be another challenge. Holliday went 13-1 last year, not losing until the regional final to eventual state champion Gunter. The Eagles are the class of the district until proven otherwise, though they travel to Callisburg this year.
Callisburg defeated everyone else in the district last season, but nothing is guaranteed in 2022. The Wildcats must travel to a strong Henrietta team which will likely want redemption after a rough showing in Callisburg a year ago. Wichita Falls City View comes to Cooke County but returns 23 of 26 lettermen from last season.
Callisburg senior Colton Simpson said the Wildcats have plenty of talent, but their strength may come from off the field.
“It’s more of a family,” Simpson said. “We’ve got some skills. We’ve got some size, but it’s just a family. That’s what it is. We’re all close, and we love each other.”
Callisburg has some holes to fill, particularly on the offensive and defensive line, but the JV team is coming off an 8-1 season. Some of those players will need to step up at the varsity level. Gill said the Wildcats have a lot of quality depth at the skill positions, so they have plenty of talent.
Montgomery is an experienced quarterback, and Simpson was all-state as a utility player last year. Gill said some other names to watch include Greyson Thurman, A.J. Cowger, Kayden Molina, Caden Flanagan, Jacob Dennington, Zach White, Jace Bower and Trenton Blount.
If the Wildcats can get the production they need in the trenches, this could be another strong year for Callisburg. Gill said the tough schedule means he won’t target a certain number of wins this season, but the Wildcats’ goal is to take the next step in growing the program.
“I think we need to compete well in all phases,” Gill said. “Our first five games, there are several games that we could be really, really good and not come out on the good side. I think a trip past the first round is important to us, too, as a program and also for our kids to keep that building. Be competitive in district. Be competitive in our non-district. Make sure we qualify for the tournament, because you never know… I think in my mind, and I think even in the players’ minds, we need to get that first-round monkey off our back.”
