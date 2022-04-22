Three area schools claimed district tennis championships this week, and several athletes are headed to regionals.
Lindsay and Callisburg claimed their respective girls’ district titles, while Whitesboro won a boys’ championship.
Lindsay, Muenster and Era competed in the District 13-2A tournament in Denton, while Callisburg and Whitesboro traveled to Sanger for the District 10-3A tournament. Gainesville traveled to Anna for the District 9-4A competition.
The top two finishers in each event qualify for regionals from each district. The events are boys’ and girls’ singles, boys’ and girls’ doubles, and mixed doubles.
Lindsay is sending four doubles teams to regionals. In girls’ doubles, Cooper Hartman and Audrey Colwell won the district title, while Sydney Fleitman and Mary Colwell took second. Lindsay did the same in mixed doubles as Tatum Fleitman and Dayne Meuer won the title, with Molly Fuhrmann and Kane Wolf finishing second.
Elsewhere in 13-2A, Era’s Landen Weaver and Landon Outlaw won the district title for boys’ doubles. Jenna Klement finished second in girls’ singles and will join them at regionals. Muenster will send Cassy Acayan to regionals after she won the girls’ singles title.
Callisburg will send four athletes to regionals. Lucas Rhoades qualified after finishing second in boys’ singles, while Julia Torres did the same in girls’ singles. Nolen Crawford and Layden Hernandez took second in boys’ doubles.
Whitesboro will also send four students to the regional tournament. Allison Muntz won the girls’ singles district title, and Henning Kneller won the boys’ singles championship. Mason Case and Kyler Bowley took first in boys’ doubles.
The Class 2A Region 2 tournament will be held April 11-14 at the Richland Tennis Center in North Richland Hills. The Class 3A Region 2 tournament is set for April 11-12 at Cascades Country Club in Tyler.
