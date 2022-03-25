AUSTIN — Sixteen counties experienced damage as tornadoes made their way across large portions of Texas on Monday evening and into Tuesday morning, officials said.
A strong storm system pummeled the state beginning Monday bringing several tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.
In response, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration Tuesday during a press conference in Jack County to help impacted counties across the state with repair needs.
The counties included in the declaration are Bastrop, Cass, Cooke, Grayson, Guadalupe, Houston, Jack, Madison, Marion, Montague, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Upshur, Williamson and Wise.
“All of them are going through the same repair process, the rebuilding process,” Abbott said. “By signing this disaster declaration, it will be accelerating the pace at which they will be able to operate. It will provide the capability of either waiving certain rules or regulations or accelerating the timetables that will assist local communities … for them to be able to rebuild and get things going a whole lot faster.”
Significant damage occurred in Central and North Texas where homes and businesses were brought to rubble.
On Monday evening, a tornado crossed Interstate 35 devastating a neighborhood in Round Rock, just north of Austin. No deaths have been reported to which Abbott called a “miracle.”
“We will use every resource as a city to recover and we will recover because of you the people,” Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan said during a press conference Monday night. “All I ask tonight is to hug a loved one.”
In North Texas, tornadoes caused extensive damage to two schools in Jacksboro and struck several homes and buildings. Jack County officials reported no fatalities but estimated as many as 80 homes were damaged as well as a local animal shelter.
In Grayson County, just north of Dallas, officials confirmed one death. The victim was 73 years old.
“As we progress through the repair stage of this damage, [and] there are unmet needs, the state of Texas is going to step up and make sure those needs are going to be met,” Abbott said. “We want to make sure again that we do everything we can to assist at the state level.”
The official tornado count has not been confirmed by the National Weather Service which still is conducting damage investigations, and preliminary damage costs were not yet available, officials said.
Weather officials first warned of the potentially deadly storm surge last week.
Early Monday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded its outlook for Monday’s storm to “moderate” or a level 4 out of 5 on its scale. By the afternoon, a tornado watch had been issued in Texas, and around 3 p.m., the tornado in Jacksboro hit the ground.
The tornado watch continued in some parts of eastern Texas through Tuesday morning.
The surrounding states of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Alabama were also impacted by the system.
Texas Division of Emergency Management asks that residents who experienced damage from the storm report it at damage.tdem.texas.gov.
The information provided in the survey aids emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and help officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs, Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said in a statement.
“By providing details through the iSTAT damage survey, Texans can notify emergency management officials about the extent of damage sustained during this severe weather event,” Kidd said.
