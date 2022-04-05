Four Joshua ISD teachers resigned Thursday, leaving many district parents confused and in several cases outraged and taking to social media.
Numerous posts made by parents and community members indicated that the district fired the teachers in question for allowing students to get free lunches for them.
“However, as is often the case, there is more to this matter and initial information shared by individuals, who the district can only assume are receiving secondhand information, is wholly false at worst and misleading at best,” according a Friday JISD release.
The majority of social media claims stemming from the incident are, according to the release, “baseless and entirely without merit.”
JISD has not released the names of the teachers who resigned from North Joshua Elementary School.
Mark Davenport, the husband of one of the teachers who resigned, freely admitted that his wife and the other teachers did ask for uneatten lunches, but were unaware that doing so was wrong.
“Just to give clarity on what actually happened, the biggest issue we’re seeing is that there was no district training, no teacher training,” Davenport said. “There was no knowledge given to the teachers of this law that was so important that, if you get lunch, you get fired.
“We get that there’s a law in place. But if something’s that important the district needs to communicate with teachers effectively of, ‘Hey, don’t do this.’
“I would hope if there was something at my company that could lead to millions of dollars in lost company funding the people in charge would let us know to not do anything to jeopardize that. None of that was done here, none.”
JISD, through the Friday release, denied all inflammatory allegations posted on social media, as well as any suggestions that the district took any actions contrary to federal law.
That all students receive free lunch under the federal National School Lunch program is true, district officials said.
“This program was put in place to assist parents and students who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and is vital for students who experience food insecurity,” according to the release.
Officials added that JISD takes seriously and will ensure that students are properly fed while in their care.
The teachers in question did not seek out free lunches for monetary or nefarious reasons, Davenport said.
“What was happening was that these teachers were super busy throughout the day and may or may not eat lunch, and they were asking kids to grab them lunch,” Davenport said. “They knew everybody got free lunches. They knew teachers didn’t get free lunches but also knew if some of the kids were bringing their own food to school and not getting those free lunches they were just getting thrown out.
“So the teachers never thought anything about it. There was no, this was never hidden. It was discussed openly and done openly. There was no secretive mission to steal a $3 lunch.”
The teachers in question never tried to skate or cheat the system, Davenport added
“If they had been told about this they never would have done it,” Davenport said. “None of them knew or thought it was illegal or they never would have asked any of the kids to do it. They don’t do lunch counts anymore so they have to make food for the entire school whether it all gets eaten or not. So the thought was just, ‘Yeah, it’s just going to go to waste if it doesn’t get eaten.’”
Davenport replied “100 percent” when asked were it not true that the teachers in question had the money to bring food from home for lunch. The situation was more a case of the teachers not knowing they were doing anything wrong, busy and eating the free lunches so that they didn’t go to waste.
“It is also true that four teachers suddenly left employment with our district without notice,” according to the JISD release. “However, this is where the truth in the allegations put forth by certain individuals stops.”
Allegations that the district fired the four teachers is false, according to the release.
“To begin, the district was made aware that certain staff would make students who had a packed lunch from home use their lunch card, go through the lunch line and receive a free lunch under the National School Lunch program,” according to the release. “After receiving the free lunch, students would give it to certain teachers to eat. This practice occurred consistently throughout the school year and was captured on district security cameras.”
District officials consulted with attorneys concerning the proper legal steps to take in the matter.
“Administration met with those staff members regarding the seriousness of such actions,” according to the release. “The teachers then voluntarily and of their own volition admitted to this behavior and resigned from employment. Not one teacher chose to fight potential termination, but again admitted guilt and voluntarily resigned.”
Davenport disagreed.
“They called these women in at 2 p.m. on Thursday with no legal representation, nothing,” Davenport said. “They kind of blindsided them. They were caught off guard. If they knew they should not have resigned they would not have resigned. That’s what we’re hearing from the other teachers.”
Davenport said he does not know whether district officials had legal council present when they called the meeting.
“But they’d already conducted an investigation with their legal team,” Davenport said. “But the teachers had no representation. If they had it to do over they would’ve called their legal representation and not gone to the meeting, but hindsight is 20/20 right?”
Many community members have labeled the students’ actions an act of kindness and/or said the teachers’ mistake should not warrant separation of employment.
Such is not the case, district officials said.
“The act of receiving free federal lunches which one is not entitled to is fraudulent behavior, abuse of official capacity and theft of federal funds carrying with it criminal sanctions under Texas Penal Code 39.02,” according to the release. “Further, such conduct carries civil penalties up to and including the withdrawal of federal funding from JISD. A penalty which threatens to cripple not only the National School Lunch program but also other federally funded programs at JISD.”
Davenport again disagreed, adding that his wife had been named teacher of the year while working in another district and had been three times nominated for teacher of the year at Joshua ISD.
“These teachers built very good relationships with their kids and the kids loved helping them out,” Davenport said. “It’s like I used to love taking the chalkboard erasers out and cleaning them for my teachers. So this was this was never about the teachers nickel and diming themselves or trying to something free. It just blew up into something bigger than it ever should have been and now here we are.”
“Lastly, Texas Education Code Section 21,006 requires school district superintendents to submit a report to the State Board of Educator Certification when there is evidence an educator illegally transferred, appropriated or expended school property or funds or committed a crime, any part of such crime having occurred on school property or at a school-sponsored event.”
JISD officials stressed that no students are to blame for these incidents, rather only the former staff members involved.
“The district does not provide this information to you as a way to condemn or in any way hurt our employees or former employees,” according to the release. “Rather, JISD wishes to distribute accurate and transparent information to its stakeholders.
“Despite claims to the contrary, this matter is serious with the possibility to threaten district funding. As a result, it must be handled with the utmost care. JISD will continue to act in the best interests of its students, staff and community and safeguard the funds which taxpayers have entrusted to us.”
Davenport said his wife and the other teachers are still exploring their options as to what to do next.
Representatives from the teachers union said they can’t offer help given that the teachers resigned, Davenport said.
“We don’t know at this point,” Davenport said. “There are board meetings that we’re all going to attend. So, whether it’s legal council or a special called board meeting, we don’t know yet.”
Davenport said the school board was not notified of the free lunch situation.
“They weren’t told,” Davenport said. “So, that being said, none of the blame is on them at this point for this and I’ve been very clear to everyone I’ve talked to about this that we’re not blaming the board committee because they didn’t know about it.”
Davenport thanked those who have reached out in support.
“We’ve had so much community support and seen a lot of people angry about this,” Davenport said. “My wife and the other teachers let go were super involved in the community and with their kids.
“It’s just unfortunate the way it went down. It could’ve been simply, ‘Hey, don’t do this’ and done. Instead the district went full atomic bomb on them.”
