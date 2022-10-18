Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Areas along the Red River Valley and across portions of eastern North Texas. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means that the season's first episode of sub- freezing temperatures are likely to occur. These conditions will kill sensitive plants, and residents are advised to protect tender vegetation. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways, and sidewalks. &&