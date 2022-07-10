AUSTIN — The gubernatorial race between Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke is tightening in the final months before the election, according to a UT/Texas Politics Project poll released Wednesday.
Abbott, who is running for his third term as governor, leads O’Rourke by 6 points — 45% to 39%— among registered voters. Another 3% said they were voting for third-party candidates and 13% said they were in favor of someone else or are undecided.
“Questions probing Texas voters’ views of some of the major statewide races in 2022 found Republican candidates maintaining leads, but amidst signs of a more competitive election environment,” poll conductors said.
In February, Abbott had a 10-point lead over O’Rourke, and an 11-point lead in May, according to polls also conducted by UT/Texas Politics Project.
Even so, Abbott has drastically out fundraised O’Rourke with an estimated $50 million in his campaign coffers compared to O’Rourke’s $6.8 million, according to the mid-February campaign finance reports, the latest available.
However, in the most recent poll, O’Rourke did receive a larger share of votes within his own party, as 87% of Democratic voters said they intend to cast their ballots in O’Rourke’s favor. Abbott secured 84% of his party’s votes, the poll said.
O’Rourke also took a larger percentage of the non-white voters, with 62% of Black voters and 45% of Hispanic voters intending to vote for him. About 13% of Black voters and 36% of Hispanic voters said they planned to vote for Abbott, it said.
Over the last two years, Abbott has taken a strong-arm approach to hot button issues including immigration, abortion and gun rights.
Of those, 43% of voters said they at least somewhat approved of Abbott’s immigration and border security policies. About 36% approved of his work regarding gun violence as well as abortion access.
Approval or disapproval on these topics was stark along party lines, but 30% of self-identified moderates approved of Abbott’s border policies. Additionally, 18% of moderates approved of Abbott’s position on gun violence and 23% on abortion access, the poll said.
While Texans are divided along traditional party lines in these topics, most agreed on the state of the economy.
The survey found that Texans expressed “overwhelmingly negative views of the economy,” poll conductors said.
Poll results show that 53% of respondents view their personal economic situation is worse than a year ago; 58% said the Texas economy is worse than a year ago; and 73% said the national economy is worse than it was a year ago.
Analysts said rising prices due to inflation and supply chain issues likely influenced these assessments.
“All three represented the highest negative assessments since the poll began tracking these attitudes,” conductors said. “With elections for statewide offices and the Texas legislature just over four months away, 59% said the state was on the wrong track — the largest share of negative responses in the poll’s history.”
Abbott has frequently deflected blame on the economy to President Joe Biden. But Texans continue to fork over more money for their energy bills as a bailout system for energy providers who lost money during Winter Storm Uri in 2021 when the electric grid nearly collapsed, reports show.
While the gubernatorial race continues to take much of the limelight, all top statewide offices are up for reelection in November.
In the race for lieutenant governor, incumbent Republican Dan Patrick leads Democratic challenger Mike Collier 38% to 26%, with 11% preferring Libertarian Shanna Steel, and 31% stating they are in favor of “someone else” or remained undecided. For the state’s top legal officer, incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton leads Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza 37% to 29%, polling data shows.
In the generic congressional ballot, Republicans lead Democrats 46% to 41%, while in the generic ballot for Texas Legislature, the Republican also leads the Democrat 46% to 41%, it said.
The poll surveyed 1,200 respondents between June 16-24. This is the 50th public poll conducted by the Texas Politics Project since it was initiated in 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.