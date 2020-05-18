FULL REPORT 5:12 p.m.:
Bars will be allowed to open Friday, May 22, at limited capacity, Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a press conference Monday afternoon, May 18.
They’ll be permitted to operate at up to 25% of capacity, according to information Abbott’s office posted at gov.texas.gov/opentexas. They’ll have to remove or block off bar stools so customers can’t sit or order at the bar itself, the information states.
Beginning Monday, personal care services that weren’t already open were permitted to do so, Abbott said. That included massage therapy and tattoo studios, among other types of establishments, according to information posted to the governor’s COVID-19 response webpage.
Childcare facilities could also reopen as of Monday, the governor announced. That included programs like the Boys and Girls Clubs as well as daycares, he said in the press conference. Modifications to class size requirements included limiting groups to no more than 10 children per childcare worker, in most cases, according to information posted to the governor’s website. Youth clubs such as Scouts and FFA could resume meeting with restrictions, too.
Also as of Monday, businesses in office buildings could open for up to 10 employees or 25% of the workforce, whichever was greater, Abbott said.
Beginning Friday, rodeos and other equestrian events will be permitted to resume with up to 25% of capacity for spectators.
Youth camps and professional sports will be allowed to resume beginning May 31. Pro sports games must take place without spectators in attendance in person, Abbott said, and other safety standards were posted to the governor’s COVID-19 response webpage.
Schools will be permitted to offer summer classes beginning June 1 as long as social distancing is observed.
The slate of reopening plans comprised phase 2 of the governor’s plans for reopening businesses and organizations after closing all but essential businesses in March and issuing stay-at-home guidelines for the month of April. Abbott previously said his reopening plan is a recommendation, not a requirement that businesses must resume operations. Firms can remain closed and people can stay home if they feel unsafe.
On Monday, Abbott reiterated that he still advised adults over the age of 60 “to continue to stay at home if at all possible.”
Detailed health protocols for individuals and a range of types of businesses are posted to the governor’s website at gov.texas.gov/opentexas and with this story on the Register’s website.
Protocols for individuals that the governor previously announced remain advised. They include staying at least 6 feet away from others outside your own household; checking yourself for symptoms resembling COVID-19; washing your hands when entering a business and after interacting with people or items there; staying away from people over age 65 and avoiding groups of more than five people.
The protocols also recommend using cloth face masks over the nose and mouth at businesses or when with people outside your own household.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, new loss of taste or smell, headache, muscle pain or a sore throat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
