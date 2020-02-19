Photo: Windmillers Claude AG TT.jpg (in the photo folder for 2.20)
Axel Gerdau for The Texas Tribune
There is a 15-way Republican primary in the Panhandle's 13th Congressional District, which includes the city of Claude.
Claims of carpetbagging fly in Texas congressional primary
By Patrick Svitek
The Texas Tribune
There are political outsiders, and then there are outsiders — literally.
Across Texas’ most competitive congressional primaries, leading candidates are weathering scrutiny of their ties to the districts they are running for, fueling a dominant theme ahead of the March 3 primary. The dynamic is playing out across the state, mostly in GOP primaries and particularly in more rural districts, where there is a premium on local connections.
“We’re not Dallas or Houston or San Antonio — we’ve got different issues, different concerns,” said Josh Winegarner, who is running for the Panhandle's 13th District and just received the backing of the retiring incumbent, Rep. Mac Thornberry, in the 15-way primary. “I don’t understand how anybody thinks they can represent an area they’ve never lived in, worked in or raised a family in."
There is, of course, no law that mandates candidates live in the districts they are running for, let alone hail from them. And this is far from the first election cycle in Texas — a state rife with political ambition and plenty of districts to choose from — to feature accusations of carpetbagging and district shopping.
But the complaints are especially pitched this cycle as competitors in crowded Republican fields jockey to fill open seats in mostly safe GOP territory and some retiring incumbents — alarmed by district outsiders — work to play kingmaker. On top of it all, the candidates coming under fire are hard to dismiss, registering among the most viable contenders in their primaries and well positioned to advance to runoffs.
Take, for example, Thornberry’s district, the most Republican congressional district in the country by some counts. Thornberry initially swore off involvement in the primary to succeed him, but as certain names started surfacing a few weeks after he announced his retirement, he issued a statement warning against “out-of-district candidates.” And on Monday, Thornberry announced he and his wife would vote for Winegarner, giving the candidate the closest thing to an endorsement.
Winegarner quickly turned around a TV ad on the news that boasts the Thornberrys are voting for him “because only one of our own can protect our home.” Even before that, Winegarner aired a TV spot that flashed an image of well-dressed people getting off a plane and told voters: “We have 15 candidates for Congress, many of them from out of district. A Dallas millionaire’s even trying to buy our seat.”
That person would be Chris Ekstrom. A prolific donor to hard-right candidates and causes — including more recent efforts to protect Confederate monuments in Texas and elsewhere — Ekstrom moved two hours from the Dallas area to Wichita Falls and announced his campaign in late October.
Within two weeks, he began airing TV ads, building valuable name ID in the district as the rest of the field was still forming ahead of the Dec. 9 filing deadline. By the end of that month, he had loaned himself a half a million dollars, according to his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.
Ekstrom appears to be betting that voters care more about electing an uncompromising conservative than someone with deep district roots. He has vowed to join the House Freedom Caucus if elected and trumpeted endorsements from three of its members — including its chair — two of whom are from out of state. He has also been endorsed by the Club for Growth, the national anti-tax group that spends big in primaries.
At a forum Tuesday night, Ekstrom cut to the chase in his introductory remarks.
“My name is Chris Ekstrom, and I live in Wichita Falls,” he said. “I’m in this race because there was not another conservative in it, and I believe the most conservative district in the country ought to be represented by a true conservative.”
Winegarner scoffs at the implication.
“Everybody in this race is a conservative,” he said in an interview. “He’s trying to paint himself as something different from me, and that’s not it. I just happen to be a conservative — and also from the district.”
The primary also features Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor and Trump’s ill-fated nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary in 2018. Jackson was born and raised in Levelland — a city about 30 miles west of Lubbock that’s in a neighboring congressional district — but has spent the past 25 years living throughout the country due to his service in the Navy. He retired from the Navy days before filing for Thornberry’s seat in December and moved to Amarillo.
“I could’ve run in other places, too,” Jackson said in his first interview after filing for the seat, which was Dec. 12 on Fox News. “Leaving the Navy, I could’ve moved back to anywhere in Texas that I wanted, but this is the region of Texas that I consider my home, and these are the people that I understand, the people that I know, and these are the people that I think I can effectively represent.”
Thornberry is not the only outgoing incumbent who has designated a preferred successor amid concerns that his district could fall into the hands of an outsider. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, announced Saturday that he was endorsing Waco businesswoman Renee Swann in the 11-way primary to replace him, capping months of openly warning against out-of-district contenders.
A third retiring incumbent, Rep. Pete Olson, R-Sugar Land, has also endorsed a candidate to succeed him. However, in a twist of irony compared with the other primaries, that contender — Pierce Bush — is not from Olson’s 22nd District in the Houston suburbs. Bush moved out of the city to run for the seat, and so did another leading candidate, self-funder Kathaleen Wall, who mounted an unsuccessful campaign last cycle for the nearby 2nd District.
Meanwhile, in the 11th District, where Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Midland, is not seeking reelection, some candidates are having to defend their connections to the district through questions about their voting records — or lack thereof. They include the field’s top fundraiser — by a wide margin — August Pfluger. Since 2000, he had not been registered to vote in Texas — or voted — until last fall, according to a Texas Scorecard report and records from his campaign.
The targets of such ire are hardly concealing their frustration with the nagging criticism at this point. Ekstrom has sent his driver’s license and license to carry to district media outlets to prove his Wichita Falls residency, calling questions about where he lives “the definition of fake news!”
A longer version of this story was first published at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/02/14/texas-2020-primaries-feature-accusations-of-district-shopping/ by The Texas Tribune. This version was edited for space.
