AUSTIN — Texas leaders want more to be done to address pollution and polluters in the Lone Star State.
“We're here today to ask Attorney General Ken Paxton and the state of Texas to move with greater urgency on several high profile pollution cases to hold polluters accountable and to make the air safe to breathe again,” said Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas, a statewide, citizen-based environmental advocacy organization.
Metzger said during a press conference at the state Capitol on Tuesday that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the state agency that regulates pollution, has only enforced 3% of emission violations. As a result, nonprofits have had to step in to sue companies to get compliance. But they, too, have been blocked from doing so due to lawsuits filed by Paxton that have not moved anywhere in years.
Metzger said his organizations and others notified Valero in 2019 that they planned to sue the company for 600 emissions violations over several years. This triggered a 60-day waiting period, which allows companies to come into compliance. Shortly before the 60 days were up, Paxton filed lawsuits against the same company, which prevented the nonprofit from filing its own suit. In that time, Metzger said nothing has changed and the suit has not moved forward.
“Continued inaction leaves communities exposed to more illegal pollution as they wait for accountability,” Metzger said. “Since the Attorney General filed those lawsuits, these same companies have released 639,000 more pounds of illegal pollution. Texas needs the state's top enforcement official to stop playing with our health and safety and enforce the laws that we have.”
Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said pollution is impacting his constituents, where Houston is consistently ranked as one of the cities with the highest levels of air pollution.
Menefee added that when the state takes cases from local governments, it is not only taking away the ability for local communities that suffer the brunt of the damage to hold companies accountable, but the state is also letting companies off with fines less than 10% of the cost of damage.
“To be clear, we're not trying to end business in the state of Texas, and I'm not trying to do business in Harris County. I am merely talking about companies being held accountable for their malfeasance for their stakes when it puts communities at risk,” Menefee said.
State Rep. Erin Zweiner, D-Driftwood, has been pushing for legislative changes that would not only allow the TCEQ to better keep pollution violators accountable but also enshrine financial disincentives into state laws.
Zweiner said she wants to build a culture of compliance around clean air and clean water, “things that every Texan deserves and that we should be fighting to protect.”
Current law caps violation penalties at $25,000, an amount set in 2007 and a drop in the bucket for multi-billion companies. During the last legislative session, Zweiner authored a bill that would raise the base penalty amount to $50,000 while also tying the amount to inflation so that it does not need to be frequently addressed by state lawmakers.
While that bill did make it out of the House Committee on Environmental Regulation, it did not go beyond that. Zweiner added that she plans to push a similar bill next session.
“If (polluting companies) endanger our communities, they should also face a financial penalty because that provides a strong disincentive to have actual proactive compliance,” Zweiner said.
Paxton's office did not immediately respond to request for comment.
