Patrick Crusius, the alleged gunman in the Aug. 3 massacre, already faces state capital murder charges for the racially motivated shooting spree that also wounded dozens.
News of the pending federal charges was first reported by The Associated Press. John Bash, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, will join Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband and Luis M. Quesada, special agent in charge of the FBI's El Paso division, at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Crusius allegedly published a manifesto in which he indicated the crime was motivated by hatred toward Hispanic Americans and immigrants. He also told authorities after he was arrested that he drove 10 hours from his home in Allen to kill Mexicans and ward off what he said was an invasion. Eight of the victims were Mexican nationals. He has since pleaded not guilty to the state charges.
The Walmart store where the shooting happened reopened in November, and a permanent memorial to the victims has been erected on the south side of the store parking lot.
