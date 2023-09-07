ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use between 5-9 p.m. today, due to continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind and declining solar power generation this afternoon, according to an announcement this morning.
"ERCOT is expecting similar conditions tomorrow and will keep the public informed through our communications channels," the press release stated. "Today’s conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time. Current forecasts are showing a potential for low reserves today because of continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind, and declining solar power generation into the afternoon and evening hours.
"ERCOT will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day and will keep the public informed through our communications channels."
ERCOT is also requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.
