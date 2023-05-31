AUSTIN — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has a new notification system it says will improve grid communications to the public.
ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said Wednesday the added feature is part of ERCOT’s ongoing effort to be more open and transparent.
“(The Texas Advisory and Notification System) will deliver clear and reliable notifications ahead of significant weather conditions where high demand on the grid is possible,” Vegas said. “Keeping Texans informed earlier adds a new level of awareness on grid conditions and any public action that may be needed.”
TXANS will introduce the ERCOT Weather Watch, which is intended to provide the public with an earlier notification 3-5 days ahead of possible higher demand due to forecasted conditions. It will also inform the public on grid condition levels and any public action — such as conservation — that is needed.
Vegas said these notifications will operate much like normal weather reports where meteorologists inform the public that the current day’s weather is fine, but they could expect severe weather in the days ahead.
Vegas added that grid conditions are normal when an ERCOT Weather Watch is issued.
The added level of communications comes after a Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, or SARA, report found that under a very high peak demand and very low available renewable resource period, the grid will fall below adequate dispatchable energy sources, placing greater reliance on renewable energy. Dispatchable energy sources are those that can be immediately switched on such as nuclear or coal. Renewable sources include solar and wind.
Even so, Vegas said he still believes the state has enough energy resources to operate the grid reliably this summer under most conditions.
In addition, while the state is making a concerted effort to better inform Texans of grid conditions, a step of which could include conservation notices, he said ERCOT does not expect to issue them frequently.
Texans can visit www.ercot.com/txans for more information as well as sign up for email notifications.
“ERCOT remains committed to keeping all Texans informed,” Vegas said. “I believe that if we work together, we can continue to move forward in a positive direction to keep all stakeholders engaged and informed about grid conditions through our new Texans platform.”
