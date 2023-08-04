ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for Sunday and Monday due to high temperatures and higher electrical demand, according to a press statement issued Friday afternoon.
"Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch. ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations," the statement read.
ERCOT stated that a new, unofficial August and all-time peak demand record of 83,593 MW was set on Tuesday.
"ERCOT’s six-day Supply and Demand dashboard is showing the possibility of new all-time peak demand records next week. The dashboards will update in real-time as the week progresses. There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand," the statement continued.
ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS). Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.
No action is needed from electricity consumers. They may monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.