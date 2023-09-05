ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from Wednesday through Friday "due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves," according to a press release.
The release adds that grid conditions are expected to be normal as the agency continues to monitor conditions closely.
"There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand," the release adds.
ERCOT set a new September peak demand record of 78,459 MW on Monday, September 4, surpassing the previous September peak of 72,370 MW set on September 1, 2021. The current all-time peak demand record of 85,435 MW was set on August 10. This summer, ERCOT set 10 new all-time peak demand records. Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever.
Texans may sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS). Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.
