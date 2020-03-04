Former White House doctor Jackson goes to GOP runoff

Ronny Jackson, above left, and Josh Winegarner, above right, speak at a candidate forum hosted by the Cooke County Republican Women in January in Gainesville. The two emerged from a crowded field of hopefuls to face each other in a runoff election in May. The runoff will determine which becomes the GOP candidate for retiring U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry’s seat representing Texas District 13, which includes Cooke County.