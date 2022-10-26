AUSTIN — Raise Your Hand Texas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing public education, is pushing for a STAAR test and school accountability system revamp in the next legislative session.
In a report released Tuesday, the organization – through its Measure What Matters campaign – laid out several policy recommendations on how the state can better evaluate the success of students, teachers and schools. The report pulled together feedback from more than 15,600 stakeholders.
“The feedback was clear: It's time to rein in STAAR and the stronghold it has on our teachers and schools,” said Kelli Moulton, chair of the council dedicated to producing the report.
During a news conference Tuesday, Moulton and others highlighted three policy recommendations in addressing assessment and testing.
The first requests lawmakers remove all high-stakes consequences for students.
The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, exams are given to each student in certain subjects at certain grade levels. The tests are designed to measure the extent to which students have learned and are able to apply the knowledge and skills defined in the state-mandated curriculum standards.
Previously, students had to pass the exam to move to the next grade level. The high-stakes element was removed for grades five and eight during the last legislative cycle but remains in place for high school students, who must pass five exams to graduate. Students are given multiple opportunities to pass the exams.
Moulton said a single-day test is not conclusive of all the learning a student achieves in a school year.
“The high-stakes consequences attached to STAAR results place excessive pressure on our students. Texas measures student learning based on a test on a day. This does not provide a full picture of an individual's achievement and growth, especially for our emergent bilingual students and students requiring special education services,” she said.
Opponents of these tests say they also build pressure in the teaching profession, leading some teachers to focus their lesson plans on succeeding on the test rather than those that would most benefit the student.
The Texas Education Agency launched a redesigned STAAR test in the 2022-23 school year to address this concern. Officials said this redesign better aligns with effective classroom teaching strategies that have been proven to engage students.
Even so, Moulton added that statewide assessments should instead be used as one part of student success evaluations.
Secondly, the organization looks to reduce the number of STAAR tests to align with federal testing requirements.
Currently, Texas students take an additional eighth-grade social studies exam, a U.S. history high school exam and an English II high school exam that are not federally required.
Moulton said reducing the number of tests would give teachers more time dedicated to classroom instruction and meaningful learning experiences, rather than teaching a test.
The organization also looks to expand what is assessed in the state’s A-F school accountability ratings.
The ratings are given each year and are heavily reliant on STAAR scores. Elementary and middle school ratings are almost solely determined using STAAR scores. High schools use the same emphasis on STAAR scores, as well as graduation rates and college, career and military readiness programs.
Moulton said this system excludes highly valuable indicators of school quality and performance, such as fine arts and extracurricular offerings and dual-language programs.
She argued such offerings are equally important to measure in order to gauge their impact on student learning, adding that the A-F system oversimplifies the important work districts and campuses are doing.
Raise Your Hand Texas is recommending the state add more accountability measures such as student safety, teacher quality, access to enrichment programs and career and workforce indicators.
“STAAR scores are simply not enough to know whether or not a school is a good school. One test on one day cannot capture all the work happening on our elementary and middle school campuses,” said Kaylan Smith, Dallas County regional advocacy director for Raise Your Hand Texas. “Texans care about more than test scores.”
