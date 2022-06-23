AUSTIN — Jazmin Cazares, the older sister of Uvalde shooting victim Jacklyn “Jackie" Cazares, urged Texas lawmakers to honor her sister and other victims and pass gun legislation.
Cazares, 17, spoke before 27 state representatives during a joint committee meeting with the Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee and the Youth Health and Safety Select Committee on Thursday. She is the latest family member to go before state and federal legislators asking for leaders to pass gun safety measures that they said they believe would have prevented the Uvalde tragedy from occurring.
“I shouldn’t have to be here,” Cazares said through tears. “I should be at home watching a movie with my sister.”
Cazares, who also lost her cousin, Annabell Rodriguez, in the massacre, took lawmakers through the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District safety plan. Current UCISD protocol is to have security staff patrol door entrances, parking lots and perimeters of secondary campuses. Cazares asked why officers do not patrol elementary schools as well.
Protocol also states that there are motion detectors and alarm systems in place to alert key personnel and emergency responders when the campus has been breached after hours. Cazares asked why this is not expanded to include school hours.
Teachers are also supposed to keep their classroom doors closed and locked. The classroom door between the gunman and law enforcement was unlocked, and the teacher had been trying to get it fixed, documents show. Cazares asked why it took so long to get fixed and why secondary or backup locks are not current standards.
“I’m here begging for you guys to do something; to change something because the people that were supposed to keep her safe at school, they failed,” Cazares said.
State Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, said she hopes state leaders are listening to Cazares’s words and “understand how important it is that we take some action this time around.”
“We've had situations like this in the past, and we've let those opportunities go by,” Goodwin said. “I just pray that Gov. (Greg)Abbott (and) Lt. Gov. (Dan) Patrick are listening in to you today.”
Cazares’s plea for gun regulation was immediately followed by testimony from Suzanna Hupp, a survivor of the 1991 Killeen mass shooting that left her two parents dead, among 23 total victims.
Hupp, a gun rights advocate and former Texas legislator, said that because of a state law that did not allow for concealed carry of a firearm, she left her handgun in her car that day. She called it the “stupidest” decision of her life and urged lawmakers to consider all of the consequences of any gun legislation presented to them.
“I was mad as hell at the time, at my legislators, because they felt they had legislated me and other people in that restaurant out of the right to be able to protect ourselves and our families,” Hupp said.
“Let's be clear that the gun is just a tool. It's a tool that can be used to kill a family, but it's a tool that can be used to protect a family.”
The joint meeting is the latest in a series of committee discussions surrounding the events that unfolded on May 24 where an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in two fourth grade classrooms in Uvalde, killing 21 people.
Abbott has distanced himself from gun legislation, instead asking lawmakers and government agencies to look into mental health, school safety, social media and police training. While Abbott has not explicitly shut down the idea of calling a special session, his move to instead call for special legislative committees signals that new gun restrictions are not a high priority.
Nonetheless, the Texas House Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Abbott on Thursday urging him to call an emergency special session based on constituent feedback.
State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Arlington, said during a press conference that the House Democratic Caucus is specifically seeking a session to close background check loopholes and require stolen guns be reported to law enforcement.
“What we have heard is clear, Texans want common sense gun safety legislation, and they want it now,” Turner said.
