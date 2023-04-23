AUSTIN — Roughly 42% of Texans skip or ration doses of prescription medication due to high costs. A Texas bill aims to fix that.
The Texas House passed a bill last week that would lower the cost of prescription drugs by creating a wholesale prescription drug importation program with Canada.
Authored by Round Rock Democrat state Rep. James Talarico, House Bill 25 directs the state Health and Human Services Commission to create a program allowing Texas to safely bring affordable prescription drugs into the state.
Lawmakers said this will expand competition, increase supply and decrease price.
“Right now, our constituents, Texans, are having to choose between their medications and their rent. They’re having to choose between their medications and their groceries. We can fix that with this bill,” Talarico said. “We can help ensure that Texans can afford the prescription drugs they need for themselves and for their families.”
House Bill 25 passed in the house 144-1.
Wichita Falls Republican state Rep. James Frank, who also authored the bill, said Americans pay at least twice as much as Canadians for prescription drugs that are often made in the United States.
While the bill targets an exchange with Canada, Frank said he is open to similar exchanges with European countries.
“I am totally pro-business, but I am pro-free enterprise and a functioning market, and this is not a functioning market,” Frank said.
Support for the bill is a rare show of bipartisanship not only at the state level but also the federal level.
Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian, said roughly 80% of active pharmaceutical ingredients are already imported from abroad.
He added that testing will be conducted as required by statute for authenticity to ensure that the drugs meet established specifications and standards.
The bill also has support in the Texas Senate with state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, authoring a senate version.
“This is one of those nonpartisan, bipartisanship issues, and this is when Texas shines the best,” Perry said.
Election bills moving through
A slate of election-related bills has moved through the Texas Legislature in recent days.
On Monday, the Senate passed Senate Bill 260, from state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham.
The bill would remove voters from the state’s voter registration rolls if they have not participated in two consecutive election cycles, which spans 25 months. Voters who only vote during presidential races every 48 months and do not respond to a voter confirmation mailer sent by the registrar would be removed.
“This gives the registrar another tool to be able to clean up those voter rolls,” Kolkhorst said.
Senators also voted in favor of Senate Bill 1911 and Senate Bill 1933 last week, moving both to the House for consideration. Each, authored by state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, passed along party lines 18-12.
SB 1911 would increase the penalty for the intentional failure to deliver election supplies, for obstructing the distribution of election supplies and for revealing election results early.
Another bill, Senate Bill 1933, would allow the secretary of state to randomly select additional smaller counties to audit during a two-year period.
In the Texas House, legislators heard public testimony on House Bill 1243, which would increase the criminal penalty of voting violations from a misdemeanor to a second-degree felony. This can carry a punishment of two to 20 years in state prison.
Those who oppose the bill said there is no evidence there is widespread illegal voting, making the rise in penalty to deter violations moot.
Senate OKs $308B budget
The Texas Senate voted unanimously in favor of a $308 billion budget on Monday, a week after the House passed its budget.
Now, both chambers are set to amend differences.
“This budget is balanced, conservative and funds the vast array of needs of our growing state,” said state Sen. Joan Huffman of the Senate’s budget.
This session, lawmakers also have a record $33 billion in surplus money, and they have agreed to allocate some of it.
Huffman said it is the surplus and the growing needs of the state that make the budget “one of the most challenging in the history of Texas.”
The Senate and the House also differ on key components such as how to address rising property taxes and school choice, also referred to as vouchers.
On the Senate side, $16.5 billion has been allocated to support a property tax relief plan contingent upon voter approval in November.
That plan includes raising the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000 with an additional $30,000 for those 65 and older, as well as exemption increases for business property owners.
The House favors a $17.3 billion property tax relief plan that includes a 5% appraisal cap on all properties.
The Senate has also made it a top priority to pass school choice. The house, however, approved a rider that would not allow public dollars to pay for non-public education.
The House budget also currently sits at approximately $302 billion, about $6 billion less than the Senate’s version.
Now both chambers will come together to find a consensus between the two versions of appropriation bills. The regular session ends on May 29.
Here are a few Senate budget highlights:
• $16.5 billion for property tax relief.
• $1.8 billion for an across-the-board state employee pay raise.
• $10 billion to support the construction and operation of electric generating facilities, contingent on the passage of Senate Bill 6 and voter approval.
• $5 billion for public education priorities including teacher compensation.
Uvalde families push gun sales reform
AUSTIN — Members of a Texas House committee discussed several gun reform bills including one that would raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle.
For several hours on Tuesday evening and into the morning, the House Select Committee on Community Safety heard public testimony including from the families of Uvalde victims.
The families spoke in favor of House Bill HB 2744 by state Rep. Tracy King, of Uvalde. It would raise the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.
The Uvalde gunman purchased two assault rifles immediately following his 18th birthday. Days later he killed 19 children and two educators at Robb Elementary School last May, now known as the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
Kimberly Rubio, mother of Uvalde victim Lexi Rubio, told lawmakers she waited for 13 hours at the Texas Capitol to speak in support of HB 2744.
“It’s too late for us,” she said, swallowing tears. “No action you take will bring back our daughter, but you do have the opportunity to honor Lexi’s life and legacy by voting for House Bill 2744, which will make our community safer and save lives.”
Veronica Mata, mother of Uvalde victim Tess Mata, urged lawmakers to stand up for their constituent’s safety above their own beliefs.
“Tess didn’t have a choice in life or death, but you as leaders have a choice of what my daughter’s life will be remembered for. Will she die in vain or will she save another child? Maybe your child,” Mata said.
Nicole Golden, Texas Gun Sense executive director, said one of the biggest frustrations is that in Texas one must be 21 to purchase a handgun but can purchase rifles like AR-15’s at 18.
She said that evidence shows that states in which the minimum purchase age is 18 see more gun deaths.
“We know that creating stronger vetting requirements to purchase semi-automatic rifles like AR-15s is a necessary step for making Texas safer,” Golden said.
Despite testimony urging lawmakers to raise the age, several speakers pushed back on the bill, stating they believe it would do nothing to save lives and instead infringe on rights.
“Raising the age to 21 will not change the fact that murder is already illegal, and someone who is intent on murder will not be deterred from committing murder just because the age to purchase was raised,” said Wesley Virdell, with Gun Owners of America.
Tara Mica, with the National Rifle Association, added that she did not believe raising the age limit would withstand constitutional scrutiny.
The committee also heard public testimony on HB 236 to improve background checks, HB 4472 to expand safe gun storage education, and HB 1894 to implement extreme risk protective orders, often called “red flag laws.”
All bills were left pending in committee.
