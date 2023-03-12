AUSTIN — A Texas Senate bill aims to close the gun show loophole.
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Uvalde Democrat, was joined by parents of Uvalde school shooting victims Tuesday when he released his final slate of gun-related legislation. It includes closing the gun show loophole, banning expanding bullets, enhancing gun storage and safety requirements and requiring life without parole for school shooters.
“These (Uvalde families) are here asking for common-sense gun safety solutions. They're not asking for the moon and stars,” Gutierrez said.
Senate Bill 1726 would close the gun show loophole. It specifically requires gun show vendors and promoters to conduct background checks before completing the sale of any firearm with an exception for peace officers and those who are licensed to carry. It also requires gun show vendors to maintain sales records.
Gutierrez said this is a means to keep criminals from purchasing firearms unchecked.
“This is an easy bill to pass,” Gutierrez said. “We allow people to go into these gun shows and buy as many AR-15s as they want, without any ID, without anything.”
Andi Turner, with the Second Amendment Society of Texas, said bills that aim to close the gun show loopholes are a solution looking for a problem.
According to a 2019 U.S. Department of Justice survey, gun shows and flea markets are the source of less than 1% of firearms involved in crimes nationally.
“I think this is just grasping at straws,” Turner said. “Honestly, what we need is the truth-in-sentencing law.”
That would require a convicted individual who uses a firearm in their crime to complete the entirety of their sentence without options for parole or credits.
Another bill, SB 1738, was recommended by Brett Cross, father of Uvalde victim Uziyah Garcia. It calls for the automatic suspension of law enforcement involved in the shooting of a child.
Cross held a 10-day protest outside the Uvalde school district building, demanding answers and actions after a series of missteps by law enforcement was revealed.
SB 1738 would require any law enforcement officer in a child-involved shooting be immediately placed under administrative leave or suspension until the event can be investigated by an independent agency. The officer may be terminated, suspended or disciplined if use of force was unjustified or the officer failed to intervene to prevent the death of a child, the bill states.
“It's just common sense,” Cross said.
While not related to bills laid out Tuesday, state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, an Austin Democrat, and Gutierrez said they also support a bill filed by state Sen. Joan Huffman, a Houston Republican, related to background checks for youth.
That bill, SB 728, requires the reporting of mental health and intellectual disability information of those age 16 and older to the federal firearm background service. It was filed to match the state with new federal laws.
“(The law is) meant to make the background checks more thorough and hence make our communities and schools safer,” Huffman said.
“We've got a step in the right direction, but it's not enough,” Gutierrez said. “We need to do more. We need to do a tremendous amount more.”
Gutierrez, Eckhardt and state Sen. Jose Menendez, a San Antonio Democrat, filed a total of 21 Uvalde-inspired bills - 21 bills for the 21 lives lost.
“If any Republican wants to take a piece of legislation that we filed and make it their own, that's fine. There's no pride of authorship here. We just need to do what's right for kids, (and) we need to do what's right for Texans,” Gutierrez said.
Bill would restore Planned Parenthood funding
A bill filed recently in the Texas Senate would restore taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood. Other bills would expand Medicaid coverage of contraceptives.
Senate Bill 1314, filed by state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, an Austin Democrat, would re-qualify Planned Parenthood to receive state and federal funding for reproductive health services.
“Texans have lost access to critical life-saving care after Planned Parenthood was excluded from federal Medicaid and other essential family planning programs,” said Wendy Davis, a former state senator and senior adviser to Planned Parenthood Texas Votes.
She said state lawmakers have excluded Planned Parenthood from state funding because it was an abortion provider. However, the organization no longer provides that service in Texas following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to end federal abortion protections last summer.
Davis added that previous legislative decisions have also cut funding by two-thirds for low-cost reproductive health services, similar to what is provided at Planned Parenthood.
This cut in funding has forced one-fourth of women’s health clinics to close or eliminate family planning services across the state, she said.
“We hear a lot of rhetoric about improving the lives of Texans from the folks in charge. Well, if the state of Texas is actually serious about improving health outcomes for the people in this state, they should remove any and all restrictions from Planned Parenthood's participation in family planning programs,” Davis said.
She added that she believed Texas political leaders' refusal to grant Planned Parenthood funding is their “blatant attempt to shut Planned Parenthood down for good.”
“But here's the thing, in this legislative session and beyond, Planned Parenthood in Texas will do as it has always done. We'll be fighting for every single Texan who needs comprehensive, non-judgmental reproductive and sexual health care services,” Davis said.
Eckhardt said that while she has not received any support from the Republican majority on the bill, she still feels she must try.
“We've got to keep working at it,” Eckhardt said. “Irrespective of what the political probabilities are, the reality requires us to continue trying to influence both their hearts and minds to serve Texans rather than denying them.”
Rally calls for end to Texas border mission
Dozens of people gathered at the Texas Capitol Saturday urging lawmakers to end the Texas border mission known as Operation Lone Star.
“When we have a governor that takes money away from services that are needed, like health care, education, housing, and puts that money into unnecessary operations like Operation Lone Star, that is a disservice to every single Texan,” said Betty Camargo, state programs director for the Border Network for Human Rights.
Operation Lone Star is the state funded military operation on the Texas-Mexico border. Launched in March 2021, the operation has cost the state nearly $5 billion in its effort to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
In that time, Texas has deployed thousands of National Guardsmen to the border as well as allocated funding to build its own border wall.
Gov. Greg Abbott has touted the efforts, calling on lawmakers to provide additional funding to keep the operation going. Lawmakers have currently allotted an additional $4.6 billion in their biennial budget to continue the mission for another two years.
Abbott has said lack of federal support has forced Texas to take matters into their own hands.
“Doing more to secure our border is an emergency item this session,” Abbott said. “Texans are furious about the lawlessness caused by Biden’s open border policies, and they should be.”
Fernando Garcia, executive director of Border Network for Human Rights, said he believes that the billions of dollars being directed to the border could and should be better used elsewhere, particularly in impoverished communities across the state.
He added that he believes OLS exacerbates what he said is an incorrect narrative that immigrants only take from the country, rather than focus on what they bring.
“We are a nation of immigrants and we need to recognize that immigration is a natural, social and economic process that builds America,” Garcia said. “Immigrants contribute to the state of Texas much more than they take away.”
Advocates also pushed for House Bill 1869, which would create the right to a provisional driver's permit for undocumented immigrants. Currently, one needs proof of citizenship or lawful presence in order to obtain a license.
They argue that driving is a necessity in Texas. Without an ability to obtain a license, immigrants are putting themselves at risk every time they go to the grocery store, drop their kids off at school or drive to work.
