AUSTIN — As parts of Texas regularly break heat records this summer, most inmates within its prison system live without air conditioners.
According to Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials, 69 of the state’s 100 correctional facilities have little or no air conditioning. Fourteen have no air conditioning at all.
This past week, much of the state experienced 100-plus degree peaks. In Central Texas, temperatures reached 107 degrees, 105 degrees in west and east Texas, and 103 in North Texas.
The heatwave and lack of adequate cooling has allowed internal temperatures in Texas prisons to rise to more than 100 degrees in at least five units since the start of July, with some units reporting an average temperature between 85-95 degrees, TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier told legislators Tuesday. The ten-day average temperature in a non-air conditioned unit is 91.4 degrees, he added.
“These temperatures are just inhumane,” said state Rep. Carl Sherman, D-DeSoto. He spearheaded a piece of legislation last session that would require the state to install climate-control systems in all prisons over several years. The price tag was $1 billion, but the bill was never heard by the state Senate. He said he plans to push similar legislation this coming session.
“Once temperatures go over 85 degrees, your heart begins to work harder and (it) creates heart problems such as heart failures, seizures — all of these can be prevented if we are able to have AC in our facility,” Sherman said.
In addition, caring for health issues costs the state hundreds of millions of dollars a year, said Carlee Purdum, a research assistant professor for the Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center at Texas A&M University.
In 2019, the state spent $750 million on health care, up from less than $500 million in 2012. Purdum said that these costs will likely increase as the incarcerated population becomes more vulnerable each year due to extreme heat exposure.
But the extreme heat is also costing lives. The state reported 17 heat-related deaths between 2000 and 2012, with 10 occurring in 2011. There have been 23 heat-related deaths since 1998, however none has been reported since 2012, officials said.
“Not everyone we incarcerate is guilty, but even if they are, we have a responsibility to provide humane conditions for them throughout the duration of their sentence,” Sherman said.
Overheating inmates and staff
Even though inmates are not dying, loved ones of those incarcerated said they are frequently told of concerning health conditions.
Renee Ruiz, whose loved one is at the Huntsville Unit, said she talks to him daily. During those phone calls, he tells her fellow inmates are getting heat exhaustion and are being treated for heat strokes frequently.
TDCJ officials said seven inmates have required medical care beyond first aid for heat-related injuries since the start of the year.
Jordan, who asked that her last name be excluded due to fear of retaliation, said her loved one is located at the Alfred Highest Unit in Gatesville. In early July, she said she was told that correctional officers and staff pulled out riot gear after some inmates refused to return to their cell because they were too hot, adding that she was told the cell temperature could hit 115 to 120 degrees.
She said the inmates, who are in a higher security level, are allowed one hour outside of their cell despite sweltering heat. Some, however, refuse to leave in the hopes that avoiding trouble will release them back to the general population, where temperatures are cooler, she added.
Jordan said she is concerned for her loved one because he has medically documented heat sensitivity and did suffer from heat exhaustion in 2020.
Collier, with the TDCJ, said it has about 41,000 air-conditioned beds to service its population of about 120,000 inmates. Of those, about 12,000 inmates are identified as heat sensitive by medical staff and are said to be given priority air-conditioned beds.
Jordan said her loved one’s heat sensitivity is disregarded completely.
“He has medically documented heat sensitivity that they don't respect and keep him in these conditions.” Jordan said. “This is gonna kill people.”
According to TDCJ, inmates have access to cooling areas 24 hour a day, seven days a week and can ask to go any time for as long as they think is necessary. However, the unit’s wardens have oversight over how many inmates can use respite areas, adding “significant limitations of the policy,” the Texas A&M report said.
The report surveyed 309 incarcerated people across 57 units. It found some participants said they did not know they were entitled to respite areas and that nearly half were denied access. This remained unchanged over two waves of the survey, it found. The most common reasons given by incarcerated participants for being denied access to respite include: lack of adequate staff, hostility and retaliation from staff, crowded conditions, arbitrary refusals from staff, and limitations on who could access respite, the report said.
In addition, lack of staff to escort inmates means they either could not be taken or were left in respite for hours without access to a restroom. And with limited respite options, particularly in non-air conditioned units, TDCJ was only able to accommodate a relatively small number of incarcerated people at a time.
“Access to cooled respite areas is crucial because that may be the only areas in the unit where they may temporarily escape extreme temperatures,” the report said.
Amanda Hernandez, TDCJ director of communications, said the agency recognizes that some inmates are at a heightened risk of heat-related illnesses because of their age, health conditions or medications. To help, units are required by policy to also provide extra ice and water, cooling towels and have fans strategically placed for maximum airflow.
“Each summer we continue to refine and improve our practices. What has not changed is our commitment to do all that we can to keep staff and inmates safe,” she said.
According to Purdum, these options are not always feasible.
Units rely on water coolers and common areas to dispense water to incarcerated people, but they frequently run out due to demand and it is a burden on staff to continuously fill and clean them, not to mention purchasing ice to keep the water cooled. She added that in the survey process inmates said the coolers were dirty with bugs or vermin inside them, leading inmates to fear drinking the water.
“While in the context of extreme heat, it also creates significant tension, especially when staff are already overworked and overwhelmed with their security-related responsibilities and incarcerated persons are fearful of heat-related illness and death,” Purdum said.
The heat also is causing staff to work in unbearable conditions. The TDCJ reports about 7,000 of its 20,000 jobs vacant. Clifton Buchanan said that working conditions could make it worse. He is deputy director of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees’ Texas Correction Employees Council. He said the staff are not only working in the extreme heat but also must wear protective gear. And with staffing shortages, they are asked to do more by covering multiple inmate pods, each requiring checks every 30 minutes.
“The heat is not only determined by staff, but it also affects the life and effectiveness of staff,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan also noted that the safety of correctional officers is also at risk in extreme temperatures. Violence increases when inmates are subjected to stressful situations including extreme heat. He added that staff are also denied respite access.
“In law enforcement, where staff are tasked with working physically demanding and dangerous jobs, we must do everything we can do to provide them with the best working conditions possible,” Buchanan said.
The report added that while TDCJ may have policies in place to mitigate heat impact, the agency does not ensure quality, quantity or even that every individual will have access to heat-mitigating resources.
“These patterns of failure across the heat-mitigation policies are not isolated, but systemic,” it said.
Cooling plan
Despite a failed bill to require air conditioners in all prisons, Collier said the TDCJ is working to add some air-conditioned units and is on track to add 5,000 new air-conditioned beds by the end of 2023, bringing the total to 47,000 beds.
Collier said the TDCJ has also developed a four phase plan that would add beds over eight years, but it is still pending legislative approval, which could come during the next session.
In the first phase, the TDCJ would work to air condition 16 of its units, adding 24,800 air-conditioned beds. The cost would be $225.9 million. The TDCJ would then add 37,200 beds in phase two, 28,800 beds in phase three and 22,800 beds in phase four, going from the easiest buildings to upgrade to the hardest. In total, the four phases would cost approximately $1.1 billion as well as annual maintenance costs, Collier said.
Collier added that the plan was constructed by TDCJ staff engineers and vetted through third-party engineering firms.
“To enact true systemic change, a systemwide structural mitigation endeavor would be needed,” the report said. “Without air-conditioning or regulated temperatures, the system will continue to be under extreme stress and members of the TDCJ population will remain on the brink of potential health emergencies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.