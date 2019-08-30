The conclusion of the 86th Texas Legislative Session in June saw new laws passed and existing laws redefined. Texas’ gun laws lessened, the smoking age increased, and the Driver Responsibility Program was repealed.
Here is a look at the laws taking effect Sept. 1 that most impact Texans:
Nine new gun laws were passed, including HB 1387, which loosens restrictions on how many armed school marshals a school district may appoint.
HB 121 provides a defense for License To Carry holders who unknowingly enter establishments that prohibit guns with signage if the LTC holder promptly leaves the property after being asked.
HB 302 prohibits residential lease agreements from restricting the possession of firearms by residents or their guests.
HB 1143 updates the Texas Education Code to prevent school districts from regulating the manner in which a licensed person’s handgun, firearm, or ammunition is stored in their vehicle in a school parking area.
HB 1177 prevents citizens from being charged with a crime for carrying a handgun without an LTC while evacuating from a declared state or local disaster area, or while returning to that area. The bill also gives disaster shelters the option to accommodate evacuees with firearms.
HB 1791 updates wording in the Texas Government Code related to carrying firearms on property owned or leased by a government entity.
HB 2363 updates specifications for how foster parents may store their firearms in a foster home.
SB 535 clarifies the Texas Penal Code to make it clear that places of worship are to be treated the same as other private property when determining whether a license holder may carry on premises.
SB 741 prohibits a property owners association from prohibiting or restricting the possession, transportation, or storage of a firearm or ammunition. It also prohibits restrictions on the lawful discharge of a firearm.
SB 21 requires that, as of Sept. 1, smokers must be at least 21 years old to purchase, use or possess tobacco products. This includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes and all other tobacco products. Military personnel are exempt under the bill, and must show a valid military ID to purchase tobacco products.
HB 2048 repealed the Driver Responsibility Program, which allows hundreds of thousands of Texans with suspended licenses to reinstate them. It also increases state fines for traffic and intoxicated drivers violations. State traffic fines will increase from $30 to $50 and intoxicated driver fines will increase as well: $3,000 for the first conviction within 36 months; $4,500 for a subsequent conviction within 36 months; or $6,000 for a conviction if it was shown that the person’s alcohol concentration level was 0.16 or more.
HB 234 means children under 18 will no longer be violating health and food safety laws by operating a lemonade stand and will now be able to sell non-alcoholic beverages on private property.
SB 1232 allows the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to give permits to qualifying beer and wine retailers so they can make alcohol deliveries. The bill lets the holder of a wine and beer retailer’s permit apply for a local cartage permit allowing them to deliver wine and malt beverages above 5% alcohol by volume to customers’ homes, in addition to beer delivery that is already allowed.
HB 547 gives hunters and fishermen the option to show proof of hunting and fishing licensure on their phone via the Parks and Wildlife Department website or a photo of the license. Texas requires anyone 17 years of age or older to have licenses and permits to go freshwater or saltwater fishing in public waters.
HB 446 states that, as of Sept. 1, it will be legal to carry brass knuckles, clubs and self-defense keychains, sometimes referred to as “kitty keychains.”
SB 339 requires homeowners to disclose more information about flood risks and flood history before they sell their property.
SB 38 redefines hazing to be more inclusive of certain actions. Specifically, the consumption of alcohol. The law also gives immunity from civil and criminal liability to anyone who voluntarily reports a hazing incident in certain situations.
HB 8 extends the statute of limitations for certain sex offenses and requires an audit of untested rape kits across Texas. Kits will be analyzed within 90 days of receiving the evidence. A felony prosecution where a rape kit was used will require the evidence to be preserved for at least 40 years, or until the statute of limitations expires.
HB 2789 makes it a Class C misdemeanor to send sexually explicit visual material through electronic means such as texts, emails, or social media platforms that was not sent at the request of or with the consent of the recipient.
SB 1259 expands the parameters of the definition of sexual assault. Specifically, the bill adds situations where a health care provider, during an assistive reproduction procedure, uses reproductive material that the person on whom the procedure is being performed has not expressly consented to. An assault of this nature is a state jail felony.
SB 22 amends the current law prohibiting certain transactions between a governmental entity and an abortion provider or affiliate of the provider. While the legislature largely removed state funding from Planned Parenthood and abortion providers in 2011, the decision did not impact transactions made at the local level. The bill prevents the state and political subdivisions from using taxpayer dollars to fund abortion providers and their affiliates, with exemptions for certain hospitals, physician offices, and residency programs.
SB 1978 prevents state and local governments from discriminating against individuals or entities based on their belief regarding marriage. Ensuring the right to peacefully speak and live consistent with their beliefs on marriage, the bill prohibits government authorities from denying them government grants, contracts, licenses, tax benefits, and access to other programs.
To read the full description of each bill passed during the 86th Texas Legislative Session, visit https://capitol.texas.gov/Home.aspx
