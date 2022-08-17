AUSTIN – The beginning of a new hunting season is quickly approaching and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) reminds hunters and anglers to purchase their new licenses for 2022-23.
Texas hunting and fishing licenses for the current year expire at the end of August – except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package. The new licenses go on sale Aug. 15.
Outdoors people can purchase a variety of licenses online at www.tpwd.texas.gov, by phone at 800-895-4248 during regular business hours or in person at more than 1,800 retailers across the state. Brand new for this year, Texas residents can purchase a digital Super Combo license that will authorize digital tagging of harvested deer, turkey and oversized red drum. The digital license option is available through online purchase only when licenses go on sale Aug. 15. A digital license holder will not receive a printed license or tags but must keep their digital license available while in the field. The license can be viewed through the TPWD Outdoor Annual and My Texas Hunt Harvest (MTHH) mobile apps.
The My Texas Hunt Harvest app enables electronic submission of mandatory harvest reports, including alligator gar harvest reporting, and new this year, supports digital tagging of harvested deer, turkey, and oversized red drum for certain license holders. The app also allows hunters to complete their on-site registration for many TPWD public hunting lands. Hunters can hunt on more than one million acres of public land with the purchase of an Annual Public Hunting Permit.
When making their purchase, license buyers can also add a donation of $1, $5, $10 or $20 to help support the Hunters for the Hungry program or the Fund for Veterans Assistance.
For more information, visit www.tpwd.texas.gov.
