AUSTIN — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick promised that the House-passed sports betting bill will not see the light of day in the senate.
House Joint Resolution 102, by state Republican lawmaker Rep. Jeff Leach, of Plano, seeks to legalize sports betting in Texas.
It narrowly passed with bipartisan support on Friday with 101 representatives voting in its favor. The resolution needed at least 100 votes – or two-thirds support in the chamber – because it resulted in a Constitutional amendment.
However, in multiple Tweets posted over the weekend, Patrick, a Republican, said he would not back it. The lieutenant governor presides over the senate and directs which bills move through the chamber and when.
“Texas is a red state. Yet the House vote on sports betting was carried by a (Democratic) majority,” Patrick said. “The Texas Senate doesn’t pass bills with GOP in the minority. The GOP majority guides our path.”
“We don’t waste time on bills without overwhelming GOP support,” he added.
Patrick said HJR 102 would not even be referred to a committee, the first step in the legislative process.
“I’ve said repeatedly there is little to no support for expanding gaming from Senate GOP. I polled members this week. Nothing changed,” he said. “The senate must focus on issues voters expect us to pass.”
Lawmakers have two weeks remaining in the regular legislative session. They are only cConstitutionally required to pass a budget but use the time to pass hundreds of other laws.
Other Patrick priorities such as school choice, property taxes and bills related to stabilizing the state’s electric grid remain pending in the house.
Leach did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Patrick’s remarks.
